The Spireites have won all four of their friendlies so far and they will be aiming to end with a 100 per cent record with victory in Lincolnshire this evening.
Boston lost to York City in last season’s National League North play-off final so they should provide a tough test for the Blues.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction so stay tuned.
Boston United v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Friday, 29 July, 2022, 20:52
- Latest score: Boston United 0 v 2 Chesterfield (7pm KO)
- Jamie Grimes gives Town lead on 55 minutes; Michael Gyasi makes it 0-2
- Chesterfield starting XI (4-2-3-1) Covolan; King, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Banks, Oldaker; Mandeville, Asante, Dobra; Quigley.
- Kabongo Tshimanga on bench after long-term injury
- Final pre-season game before new season starts on August 6
- Spireites confirm signing of Jesurun Uchegbulum from Matlock Town
Full-time
FT: Boston United 0 v 2 Chesterfield
Five wins from five in pre-season for the Spireites.
Goals from Grimes and Gyasi.
Tshimanga is back.
Now for Dorking.
Tshimanga is on!
Kabongo Tshimanga is on for the last couple of minutes. He enters the field to huge cheers. His first appearance since that horrible injury in February.
More subs - 83 minutes
Chesterfield have just made a load of subs, new signing Uchegbulum is on.
Tshimanga is getting ready as well.
GOAL!! 0-2
Gyasi, who has just come on, finishes from six-yards after Davies parries Banks’ powerful shot from distance.
Chesterfiled lead 2-0after 78 minutes.
More attacks
Tries his luck from distance but Davies is well behind his shot from a central position.
In another attack, Mandeville crosses from the right and Banks meets it on the volley but again Davies is behind it.
GOAL!! 0-1
Jamie Grimes volleys in Jeff King’s corner at the near post. Chesterfield deservedly in front, 0-1.
55 minutes played.
Off the post!
Mandeville smacks a half-volley from the edge of the box against the bottom of the post.
Back underway
No changes for Chesterfield.
Attendance
942 (227 Spireites fans).
Level at the break
HT: Boston United 0 v 0 Chesterfield
After a quiet first 10 minutes, the Spireites have been well in control.
It’s been intricate, dynamic and one-way traffic for large parts.