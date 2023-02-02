Boreham Wood v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news, predicted line-ups, odds, ref and build-up to National League clash
Chesterfield will be aiming to return to winning ways today when they travel to Boreham Wood (3pm KO).
The Spireites, beaten at Barnet last weekend, are currently fourth in the National League, while the hosts are seventh.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Boreham Wood v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Key Events
- Latest score: Boreham Wood 0 v 0 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- Boreham 7th; Spireites 4th
Covolan; King, Palmer, Grimes, Clements; Jones; Mandeville, Oldaker, Akinola, Dobra; Asante.
Subs: Williams, Banks, Uchegbulam, Colclough, Quigley.
Danny Rowe has travelled with the squad but is not set to be involved. The idea is to get him used to be involved in a matchday squad again.
The decision to take Mike Jones off at half-time at Barnet last weekend was tactical so he is available for selection.
Tim Akinola, who limped off late on, is also available for selection.
“It’s very tough a Luke Garrard team. We’ve watched the last few games and you know what you’re going to get with them. What you get is a team that works ever so hard for their manager.
“They are extremely well-coached and well-drilled, and they have got threats all over the pitch.
“Sometimes you need those games at Barnet to give you a little bit of a reality check. Everyone was really disappointed after the Barnet game.
“It’s going to be tough; they are the underdogs. Let’s not get it twisted, the pressure is on us to go there and win.”
He added: “I said at the start of the season that it’s always been a post-Christmas thing for me with the season.
“We’re currently sitting in fourth and ideally, we want to be sitting top – if not, second or third.
“We want to be going up a place or two, 100%. We’ve got time to do that, but I think if that gap continues to get bigger, it’s going to be tough. At the moment, we’re still in with a shout.
“I don’t think we can afford any more slip-ups. We want to make sure our performance gets back on track. The performance and the goals conceded at Barnet isn’t what we are about.”
Following the departure of Kabongo Tshimanga, who had scored eight goals, Jeff King is now Town’s top scorer, who also has eight. Joe Quigley and Armando Dobra both have seven.
The Spireites have the sixth best away record this season
P12 W5 D4 L3 Pts19
Have to say, bit surprised at this.
They have the fourth worst home record in the league this season. Having said that, they’ve played the fewest amount of home games as well, which probably explains it.
P11 W3 D5 L3 Pts14
Referee: Jacob Miles (It looks like he hasn’t been in charge of a Town game since a 1-0 win at Eastleigh in the 2020/2021 season.
Assistant referee: Aaron Conn
Assistant referee: Valentine Anekwe
Fourth official: Aaron Farmer