“It’s very tough a Luke Garrard team. We’ve watched the last few games and you know what you’re going to get with them. What you get is a team that works ever so hard for their manager.

“They are extremely well-coached and well-drilled, and they have got threats all over the pitch.

“Sometimes you need those games at Barnet to give you a little bit of a reality check. Everyone was really disappointed after the Barnet game.

“It’s going to be tough; they are the underdogs. Let’s not get it twisted, the pressure is on us to go there and win.”

He added: “I said at the start of the season that it’s always been a post-Christmas thing for me with the season.

“We’re currently sitting in fourth and ideally, we want to be sitting top – if not, second or third.

“We want to be going up a place or two, 100%. We’ve got time to do that, but I think if that gap continues to get bigger, it’s going to be tough. At the moment, we’re still in with a shout.