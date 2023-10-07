Boreham Wood v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Boreham Wood 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Key Events
Nice day down here
Paul Cook
Has been handed a four-match touchline ban, starting from today.
He faced three charges of misconduct, which he admitted, after his sending off against Halifax last month.
It means he will be in the stands for today’s game and matches against Kettering Town, Gateshead and York City.
Our predicted line-up
We’ll go for three changes with Mandeville, Colclough and Grigg replacing King, Berry and Quigley.
Tyrer; Mandeville, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Jones, Naylor; Jacobs, Banks, Colclough; Grigg.
Subs: Williams, King, Berry, Dobra, Quigley.
Spireites injury news
Miguel Freckleton (illness) will be assessed after missing the game in midweek.
Ryheem Sheckleford (hamstring) is back in training.
There are no other injury concerns, according to Danny Webb.
Town stats
Chesterfield are top of the table by three points.
They are unbeaten in their last nine, winning eight.
They have scored in 17 consecutive matches.
Will Grigg, Ryan Colclough and Tom Naylor are the joint top scorers with five.
Tom Whelan
Former Spireite Tom Whelan moved to Boreham Wood from Chesterfield in the summer.
He has made 14 appearances this season, including 12 starts, but he has been on the bench for the last two games.
Wood’s top scorer
Angelo Balanta and Lee Ndlovu both have four goals.
Boreham Wood
Before Wednesday night’s 1-0 win against Hartlepool United, Boreham had only won one of their last 12.
They are currently 17th, four points above the relegation zone.
Form guide
Boreham Wood: DLDLW
Chesterfield: WWWDW
Match officials
Referee: Greg Rollason
Assistant referee: Valentine Anekwe
Assistant referee: Aaron Conn
Fourth official: Shelby Elson