Boreham Wood v Chesterfield LIVE: Predicted line-up, odds, referee and build-up to National League clash

Chesterfield travel to Boreham Wood in the National League today (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 7th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
Boreham Wood v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)Boreham Wood v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Boreham Wood v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Boreham Wood 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

Show new updates
11:38 BST

Paul Cook

Has been handed a four-match touchline ban, starting from today.

He faced three charges of misconduct, which he admitted, after his sending off against Halifax last month.

It means he will be in the stands for today’s game and matches against Kettering Town, Gateshead and York City.

10:18 BST

Our predicted line-up

We’ll go for three changes with Mandeville, Colclough and Grigg replacing King, Berry and Quigley.

Tyrer; Mandeville, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Jones, Naylor; Jacobs, Banks, Colclough; Grigg.

Subs: Williams, King, Berry, Dobra, Quigley.

10:16 BST

Spireites injury news

Miguel Freckleton (illness) will be assessed after missing the game in midweek.

Ryheem Sheckleford (hamstring) is back in training.

There are no other injury concerns, according to Danny Webb.

Thu, 05 Oct, 2023, 09:39 BST

Town stats

Chesterfield are top of the table by three points.

They are unbeaten in their last nine, winning eight.

They have scored in 17 consecutive matches.

Will Grigg, Ryan Colclough and Tom Naylor are the joint top scorers with five.

Thu, 05 Oct, 2023, 09:37 BST

Tom Whelan

Former Spireite Tom Whelan moved to Boreham Wood from Chesterfield in the summer.

He has made 14 appearances this season, including 12 starts, but he has been on the bench for the last two games.

Thu, 05 Oct, 2023, 09:35 BST

Wood’s top scorer

Angelo Balanta and Lee Ndlovu both have four goals.

Thu, 05 Oct, 2023, 09:34 BST

Boreham Wood

Before Wednesday night’s 1-0 win against Hartlepool United, Boreham had only won one of their last 12.

They are currently 17th, four points above the relegation zone.

Thu, 05 Oct, 2023, 09:32 BST

Form guide

Boreham Wood: DLDLW

Chesterfield: WWWDW

Thu, 05 Oct, 2023, 09:32 BST

Match officials

Referee: Greg Rollason

Assistant referee: Valentine Anekwe

Assistant referee: Aaron Conn

Fourth official: Shelby Elson

Thu, 05 Oct, 2023, 09:30 BST

Odds

Boreham Wood: 5/2

Draw: 13/5

Chesterfield: 17/20

(Sky Bet)

