Chesterfield travel to Boreham Wood in the National League today (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 7th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 15:42 BST
Boreham Wood v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)Boreham Wood v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Boreham Wood v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Boreham Wood 0 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

Show new updates
16:32 BST

Phew

One lapse in concentration at the back gives Sousa an opening but his poor touch lets him down and the Spireite are let off the hook.

16:27 BST

68

Chesterfield still have the momentum and are pushing for a second.

16:23 BST

Ashmore saves from Dobra

Dobra lost possession but then won it back, drove at the Wood defence, before getting a low shot off, it was heading for the corner, but Ashmore got down to parry.

16:11 BST

More chances

Horton’s cross just evades Grigg in the box.

In another attack, Horton’s has a thunderous shot well blocked.

16:06 BST

Big chance!

But Colclough somehow puts King’s low cross over the bar from close-range! I think Colclough was claiming he was pushed in the back.

16:03 BST

Back underway

The second-half is underway!

15:49 BST

In front at the break

HT: Boreham Wood 0 v 1 Chesterfield

Te Spireites have controlled this one and are ahead at the break but they could have been further in front with Grigg’s missed penalty. Untroubled at the back so far.

15:45 BST

Three minutes added

0-1.

15:44 BST

Naylor curls wide

After really good hold-up by Grigg. He has reacted well since missing that penalty.

15:41 BST

Missed!

Grigg puts it over the bar. It remains 1-0 to Chesterfield.

