Boreham Wood v Chesterfield LIVE: Liam Mandeville heads Spireites in front but Will Grigg misses penalty in National League clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Boreham Wood 0 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Key Events
Phew
One lapse in concentration at the back gives Sousa an opening but his poor touch lets him down and the Spireite are let off the hook.
Chesterfield still have the momentum and are pushing for a second.
Ashmore saves from Dobra
Dobra lost possession but then won it back, drove at the Wood defence, before getting a low shot off, it was heading for the corner, but Ashmore got down to parry.
More chances
Horton’s cross just evades Grigg in the box.
In another attack, Horton’s has a thunderous shot well blocked.
Big chance!
But Colclough somehow puts King’s low cross over the bar from close-range! I think Colclough was claiming he was pushed in the back.
Back underway
The second-half is underway!
In front at the break
HT: Boreham Wood 0 v 1 Chesterfield
Te Spireites have controlled this one and are ahead at the break but they could have been further in front with Grigg’s missed penalty. Untroubled at the back so far.
Three minutes added
0-1.
Naylor curls wide
After really good hold-up by Grigg. He has reacted well since missing that penalty.
Missed!
Grigg puts it over the bar. It remains 1-0 to Chesterfield.