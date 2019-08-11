Bobby Johnson hits cracker as Alfreton Town claim first win of season

Manager Billy Heath was understandably jubilant after Alfreton Town recorded their first National League North win of the new season, comprehensively beating Blyth Spartans 3-0 at the lmpact Arena on Saturday.

“l thought we got what we deserved. The last two games have been a little bit harsh on us, but l thought we were worthy winners,” said Heath.

Alfreton Town v Blyth Spartans, Billy Heath

“I was just pleased for the players because they’ve been working so hard.”

Josh Thacker rifled home a loose ball on the stroke of half-time, taking advantage of a weak clearance from keeper Nathan Harker as Danny East’s deep free-kick caused confusion in the Blyth box.

Twelve minutes after the break Bobby Johnson embarked on a solo central run before spectacularly lashing the ball into the top corner of the net from 20 yards.

Defender Ryan Qualter completed the scoring on 66 minutes after Josh Wilde’s shot had rebounded to him off the keeper.

Heath added: “Everybody knows that Bobby [Johnson] has a goal like that in his locker. He picked it up from deep in midfield, drove on and what a finish.

“He’s had a couple of injuries in pre-season that set him back a bit. He’s not started the first couple of games — he’s waited for his opportunity, he’s come in for Dale [Whitham] and he’s got his just desserts.

“Bobby has that quality, but l think Amari [Morgan-Smith] was fantastic today and defensively we were solid again.

“We defended the crosses into the box really, really well when they did have opportunities.

“We have a group of players who want to work hard first and foremost.”