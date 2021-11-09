Big test looming at Gateshead for in-form Alfreton Town

Altrincham's Ritchie Sutton - back with the Reds.

But, after a superb 2-0 win at Spennymoor on Saturday saw the Reds leapfrog the home side into fifth place, assistant boss Mark Carroll said they would head north again with confidence.

He said: “You couldn't get a harder run of fixtures, especially with two of them away, but it gives us a better idea of where we are at.

“At the moment we should go there full of confidence and give a good account of ourselves.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the win at Spennymoor, Carroll said: “That was fantastic. As a management team we have only ever got a point from here before. They are an established team and always in the mix at the end of the season.

“But we have come here and I think we have deserved it to be fair.

“They didn't really open us up too much and we are very pleased.

“It's always good to keep a clean sheet, especially somewhere like Spennymoor as their two boys up top are very good.”

Ritchie Sutton, 35, has rejoined the Reds from National League side Altrincham on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The experienced former Mansfield Town, Crewe, Tranmere and Port Vale centre back made three appearances in his first spell for Billy Heath`s side in September.