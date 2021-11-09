Big test looming at Gateshead for in-form Alfreton Town
In-form Alfreton Town take their seven-game unbeaten run to Gateshead on Saturday where the home side boast a 100 per cent home record.
But, after a superb 2-0 win at Spennymoor on Saturday saw the Reds leapfrog the home side into fifth place, assistant boss Mark Carroll said they would head north again with confidence.
He said: “You couldn't get a harder run of fixtures, especially with two of them away, but it gives us a better idea of where we are at.
“At the moment we should go there full of confidence and give a good account of ourselves.”
On the win at Spennymoor, Carroll said: “That was fantastic. As a management team we have only ever got a point from here before. They are an established team and always in the mix at the end of the season.
“But we have come here and I think we have deserved it to be fair.
“They didn't really open us up too much and we are very pleased.
“It's always good to keep a clean sheet, especially somewhere like Spennymoor as their two boys up top are very good.”
Ritchie Sutton, 35, has rejoined the Reds from National League side Altrincham on a loan deal until the end of the season.
The experienced former Mansfield Town, Crewe, Tranmere and Port Vale centre back made three appearances in his first spell for Billy Heath`s side in September.
“It's what he gives off the pitch as well as on it,” said Carroll. “He's seen it and bought the tee shirt and he's great for the younger boys. He is a good organiser and talker and a fantastic addition.”