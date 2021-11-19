Around 1,000 Town fans will make the trip to Solihull Moors.

The Spireites will be backed by a following of 1,000 at Damson Park tomorrow.

"It will be a great lift,” Rowe told the DT.

"We have had a great following up and down the country this season.

“They are being entertained, they are coming in their numbers and long may that continue.

"My time from 2.20pm to 3pm on a matchday feels like five days so what I actually love is being able to hear them. At Wrexham in the changing room they were above us and it was amazing support from the moment the lads came out for their warm-up, same at Aldershot and Yeovil etc.

"We have got to make it as noisy as possible to try and level out it being an away game. We want to turn it into a home game if we can and I am sure our supporters will be our 12th man.

"100 per cent they have influenced the results so far away from home.”

Town fans had to watch games online last season due to the coronavirus but Rowe is glad to have them back inside stadiums.

"Last season you did always wonder what a game would have been like with 5,000-6,000 there like when we scored against Wrexham in the last minute and other goals,” he explained.

"You wonder what would have happened and also the decision-making of the officials because there was no real home or away advantage last year and that was tricky.

"It is clear that without the supporters the game is not the same and there have been some fantastic attendances around the National League this season.”

To stand on the touchline and hear supporters sing his name is a ‘brilliant’ feeling, he added.

"The support in and around Chesterfield since I have been here has been amazing and long may it continue,” he said.

"What is most impressive is how the fans are getting behind the team when we are going behind.