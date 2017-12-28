Best of me is yet to come, says Chesterfield’s Kellett

Chesterfield’s versatile Andy Kellett says the Spireite fans have yet to see the best of him.

Kellett, who arrived on loan from Wigan at the start of the season when he linked up with his former boss, Gary Caldwell, initially played in defence.

New Spireites manager Jack Lester has switched Kellett to a more forward position, however, mostly playing him in a free role on the left behind leading scorer Kristian Dennis.

Kellett, who has netted once and also claimed a handful of assists, said: “It is going a lot better, but there is a lot more to come.

“I know what I can do and I know what I have done. I have shown glimpses of that but I have not showed what I am capable of.

“The manager says I have done well for him, but I am always demanding more of myself to help the team. I have not been playing as well as I should have been.

“Some things have not gone for me and I am sure when the team and myself gain a bit more confidence you will see a completely different me and a completely different team.”

On Boxing Day Lester switched to a 3-5-2 formation with Kellett playing in a wing-back role, but it was not enough to stop a third successive defeat as the Spireites lost 2-0 to slide back into the relegation zone on goal difference.

The bad run followed an unbeaten November in the league as Chesterfield had climbed out of trouble under Lester following a poor start under the now departed Caldwell.

Kellett said: “I have played in that position a lot before, but not recently. I played a big chunk of games at Plymouth at wing-back.

“When you get pushed up into left midfield (his most recent role under Lester) you don’t forget about defending, but you want to concentrate more on the attacking.

“Coming back into wing-back on Saturday I had to do a lot more (defensively) — there are high demands on attacking and defending.

“We had not played in a 3-5-2 formation before but I thought in parts of the game it worked and in others it did not.

“We got into good positions and put some good balls in. We had chances to score.

“In the good run we played 4-3-2-1 but with personnel injured we had to change the formation. It is not to our maximum strength.”