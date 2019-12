Chesterfield won 3-0 at Torquay United on Saturday to move within three points of safety in the National League.

The Spireites secured all three points with goals from Jack McKay, Curtis Weston and Haydn Hollis. Town had previously gone seven league games without a win before the weekend but they sent the travelling Blues supporters home happy with a clinical performance on the road against the 10-man hosts. Here’s how Chesterfield fans reacted to the win at Plainmoor.