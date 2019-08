Chesterfield’s search for a first win of the season goes on after a 2-2 draw at Barnet.

Relive some of the action in this gallery from match photographer Shibu Preman.

Liam Mandeville sprints forward for a pass.

JOHN SHERIDAN POST-MATCH REACTION

FANS GALLERY

MATCH REPORT

Chesterfield's Haydn Hollis in action.

Jermaine McGlashan shoots.

Anthony Gerrard puts in a pass.

Mike Fondop scored Chesterfield's first goal.

Curtis Weston on the ball.

Mike Fondop in action.

Mike Fondop