Paddy Webb has left Ilkeston for Basford United.

The forward, 23, joined the Robins from Mickleover back in August following a prolific spell at Eastwood Community, where he is the all-time appearance maker and goal scorer – tallying an impressive total of 121 – since their re-form in 2014.

He has played at junior level for both Derby County and Mansfield Town, as well as stints at Nottingham Forest’s academy.

“I’m really pleased to have signed for Basford and it couldn’t have come at a better time,” he told the club’s website. “I’ve grown up in the area which makes this move even better – I’m buzzing to get going.

“When I heard the gaffer was interested and I spoke to him, I didn’t have to give it a second thought. I couldn’t turn down a chance to sign here, especially with how well the club have done in recent years.

On capturing his signature, United boss Steve Chettle added: “I’ve known Paddy since he was 9 and followed his development at Eastwood, Mickleover and Ilkeston, which has been excellent.