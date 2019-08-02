Barnsley want Peterborough's Ivan Toney, Rotherham boss says Kyle Vassell is going nowhere, Bolton Wanderers takeover expected to happen today - and the rest of Friday's League One and Two rumours

Barnsley have identified Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney as a replacement for Kieffer Moore, should he leave Oakwell this summer. (The Sun)

However, Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has insisted he is not for sale via his personal Twitter account. (Various)

Jamal Lowe has bidded an emotional farewell to Portsmouth via his personal Twitter account. (Portsmouth News)

Ipswich Town are set to sign defender James Wilson after a successful trial period following his release from Lincoln. (East Anglian Daily Times)

Doncaster Rovers are on the verge of completing a double swoop of Wolverhampton Wanderers duo Niall Ennis and Cameron John on loan. (Football Insider)

Moore revealed offers are in place for two strikers with records 'every bit as good, if not better' than John Marquis. (Doncaster Free Press)

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne says striker Kyle Vassell has not expressed a desire to leave amid reported interest from Salford City. (Sheffield Star)

Football Ventures are expected finalise their takeover of Bolton Wanderers today allowing time for players to be paid in full. (Burnden Aces)

Lincoln City have won the race to sign Nottingham Forest striker Tyler Walker on loan. He scored 26 goals at Mansfield last term. (Nottinghamshire Live)

Stevenage are close to thrashing out a deal for former Ipswich Town and Peterborough striker Paul Taylor. (HITC Sport)