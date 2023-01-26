News you can trust since 1855
Barnet v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news, Spireites predicted line-up, odds, referee and build-up to National League clash

Chesterfield travel to fifth-placed Barnet in the National League today (3pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
4 minutes ago
Barnet v Chesterfield - live updates.
The Spireites climbed to third with a 1-0 win against Altrincham on Tuesday night, while Barnet’s game at Eastleigh on Wednesday was postponed.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at The Hive and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Barnet v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

  • Latest score: Barnet 0 v 0 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
  • Bees 5th; Spireites 3rd
Webb on facing Barnet:

“Before their manager came in, they were in freefall. Since taking the reins, he has showed experience. He’s got them organised and playing a certain way.

“We want to go there and get the three points, but the league position doesn’t lie. They are sitting fifth and rightly so. It will be a really tough one.”

19 goals

Chesterfield have scored 19 goals past Barnet in the last five meetings:

The Spireites have won 6-1, 2-0, 4-2, 4-1 and 3-1 in those games.

One to be aware of

Our predicted Spireites line-up

I’m going for one change with Akinola replacing Asante.

(4-1-4-1) Covolan; King, Palmer, Grimes, Clements; Jones; Mandeville, Banks, Akinola, Dobra; Quigley.

Subs: Williams, Oldaker, Uchegbulam, Colclough, Asante.

Going well

It’s almost gone under the radar a little bit because of the two games against West Brom but Chesterfield have won four on the bounce in the league and have only lost one in 11 in the league as well.

‘Fully fit squad to choose from'

No fresh injury concerns for Chesterfield, coach Danny Webb said yesterday.

“Hopefully it (the Altrincham game) got the last bit of illness out of the camp. There is no coughing and spluttering this morning. No injuries going into this weekend and we have a fully fit squad to choose from.”

Barnet’s top scorer

Is Nicke Kabambe, with 13 goals and four assists, and as you know, he is being linked with a move to Chesterfield. Interesting!

Bees current form

Barnet are the one of the in-form teams in the division. They are unbeaten in seven in the league and have only lost one of their last 11 in the league.

Chesterfield’s away form

P11 W5 D4 L2 Pts 19

(Fifth best in the National League)

Barnet’s home form

P13 W8 D2 L3 Pts26

Their last home defeat was on November 1, a 3-0 loss to Southend United.

(Sixth best in the National League)

