Barnet v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news, Spireites predicted line-up, odds, referee and build-up to National League clash
Chesterfield travel to fifth-placed Barnet in the National League today (3pm KO).
The Spireites climbed to third with a 1-0 win against Altrincham on Tuesday night, while Barnet’s game at Eastleigh on Wednesday was postponed.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at The Hive and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Barnet v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Key Events
- Latest score: Barnet 0 v 0 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- Bees 5th; Spireites 3rd
“Before their manager came in, they were in freefall. Since taking the reins, he has showed experience. He’s got them organised and playing a certain way.
“We want to go there and get the three points, but the league position doesn’t lie. They are sitting fifth and rightly so. It will be a really tough one.”
Chesterfield have scored 19 goals past Barnet in the last five meetings:
The Spireites have won 6-1, 2-0, 4-2, 4-1 and 3-1 in those games.
I’m going for one change with Akinola replacing Asante.
(4-1-4-1) Covolan; King, Palmer, Grimes, Clements; Jones; Mandeville, Banks, Akinola, Dobra; Quigley.
Subs: Williams, Oldaker, Uchegbulam, Colclough, Asante.
It’s almost gone under the radar a little bit because of the two games against West Brom but Chesterfield have won four on the bounce in the league and have only lost one in 11 in the league as well.
No fresh injury concerns for Chesterfield, coach Danny Webb said yesterday.
“Hopefully it (the Altrincham game) got the last bit of illness out of the camp. There is no coughing and spluttering this morning. No injuries going into this weekend and we have a fully fit squad to choose from.”
Is Nicke Kabambe, with 13 goals and four assists, and as you know, he is being linked with a move to Chesterfield. Interesting!
Barnet are the one of the in-form teams in the division. They are unbeaten in seven in the league and have only lost one of their last 11 in the league.