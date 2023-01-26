Barnet v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash
Chesterfield travel to fifth-placed Barnet in the National League today (3pm KO).
The Spireites climbed to third with a 1-0 win against Altrincham on Tuesday night, while Barnet’s game at Eastleigh on Wednesday was postponed.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at The Hive and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Barnet v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Key Events
- Latest score: Barnet 0 v 0 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- Bees 5th; Spireites 3rd
- Covolan; King, Palmer, Grimes, Clements; Jones; Colclough, Akinola, Oldaker, Dobra; Quigley. Subs: Williams, Banks, Mandeville, Uchegbulam, Asante.
- Three changes from win against Altrincham
- First start for Colclough; No Tshimanga again
From the corner, the ball falls to Palmer in the box but his strike is superbly blocked. That was going in.
And from the next corner, Palmer wins a header at the back post and Quigley just has to connect with it but it just bounces over his head.
To keep out Pritchard’s flicked header at the near post following a corner. Great reactions.
Town go down the other end and win a corner. End to end.
But Walker saves.
Colclough won back possession on the left and played the ball into Quigley’s feet on the edge of the box. The striker found Dobra on the right but his shot was straight at Walker.
In another attack, Colclough played a low ball across the six-yard box but nobody was there.
But his attempt is straight at Walker in the Barnet net.
Colclough set the ball back to Clements who delivered for the striker.
It was on target but it was a soft header.
0-0 after 20 minutes.
First corner goes to the home side.
And they win another after the initial delivery is blocked.
They take it short but it comes to nothing.
Who comes out of his area to cut-out a through-ball but he does not connect strongly with it. It goes straight to De Havilland but is effort is wayward.