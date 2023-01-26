News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

Barnet v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash

Chesterfield travel to fifth-placed Barnet in the National League today (3pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
1 hour ago
Barnet v Chesterfield - live updates.
Barnet v Chesterfield - live updates.

The Spireites climbed to third with a 1-0 win against Altrincham on Tuesday night, while Barnet’s game at Eastleigh on Wednesday was postponed.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at The Hive and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Barnet v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

Key Events

  • Latest score: Barnet 0 v 0 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
  • Bees 5th; Spireites 3rd
  • Covolan; King, Palmer, Grimes, Clements; Jones; Colclough, Akinola, Oldaker, Dobra; Quigley. Subs: Williams, Banks, Mandeville, Uchegbulam, Asante.
  • Three changes from win against Altrincham
  • First start for Colclough; No Tshimanga again
Show new updates

So close! Twice!

From the corner, the ball falls to Palmer in the box but his strike is superbly blocked. That was going in.

And from the next corner, Palmer wins a header at the back post and Quigley just has to connect with it but it just bounces over his head.

Great save by Covolan

To keep out Pritchard’s flicked header at the near post following a corner. Great reactions.

Town go down the other end and win a corner. End to end.

Grimes heads on target

From King’s corner but it is straight at Walker.

Chance for Dobra

But Walker saves.

Colclough won back possession on the left and played the ball into Quigley’s feet on the edge of the box. The striker found Dobra on the right but his shot was straight at Walker.

In another attack, Colclough played a low ball across the six-yard box but nobody was there.

Quigley heads towards goal

But his attempt is straight at Walker in the Barnet net.

Colclough set the ball back to Clements who delivered for the striker.

It was on target but it was a soft header.

0-0 after 20 minutes.

Spireites respond

With a corner of their own.

But King’s delivery is headed out for a throw-in.

Barnet win a corner

First corner goes to the home side.

And they win another after the initial delivery is blocked.

They take it short but it comes to nothing.

Covolan saves

From Kabamba from the edge of the box. First shot on target for the hosts.

Nervy moment for Covolan

Who comes out of his area to cut-out a through-ball but he does not connect strongly with it. It goes straight to De Havilland but is effort is wayward.

4-3-3

Looks like Chesterfield are playing 4-3-3 today with Colclough and Dobra either side of Quigley. Jones, Oldaker and Akinola in central midfield.

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Team newsNational LeagueChesterfieldSpireitesAltrincham