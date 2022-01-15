Barnet v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash
Chesterfield return to National League action today when they visit Barnet (3pm KO).
The Spireites are second in the table and are four points behind leaders Halifax but have three games in hand.
Town are guaranteed to close the gap on the Shaymen if they pick up points because the west Yorkshire side are involved in the FA Trophy today.
Barnet are 15th in the league.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you everything you need to know.
Barnet v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 15:40
- Latest score: Barnet 0 v 0 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- Spireites 2nd, Barnet 15th
- Town four points off top but with three games in hand
Big chance!
For Tshimanga.
Miller’s cross from the left takes a deflection and it falls to Tshimanga at the near post. His first-time effort is saved and then he skews his second shot wide with the goal gaping. Big chance. 0-0.
King’s free-kick is tipped onto the crossbar and then Croll heads over the rebound from close-range.
Half an hour gone
Gone a bit scrappy this one in the last 10 minutes or so.
Still goalless.
Mandeville
Hooks one at goal from distance but it drifts a yard wide. It was a nice ball from Oyeleke start with.
Barnet’s Hall goes close with a left-footed curler from inside the area which narrowly went past the far post. It looked like it took a slight deflection but the referee awards a goal-kick.
24 played, 0-0.
For Chesterfield.
Mandeville’s deep cross from the right reaches Miller at the far but the angle is against him. He flashes it towards/across goal but it goes wide.
Half chance
Weston sends a long ball over the top of the Barnet defence and Tshimanga looked to be in but he was eventually bundled off the ball.
Free-kick goes wide
From the edge of the box from Barnet’s Hall.
10 gone, 0-0.
Barnet’s Brundle got in around the back post from a free-kick wide on the left. If he had connected it would have been a certain goal but it would not have counted anyway.
Up the other end, Miller got in down the left but again the offside flag went up.
Opening minutes
Lively start from both teams in the opening three minutes.
Both sides are moving the ball at pace. It has been a high tempo start.