Barnet v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash

Chesterfield return to National League action today when they visit Barnet (3pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
Saturday, 15th January 2022, 1:49 pm
Barnet v Chesterfield - live updates.

The Spireites are second in the table and are four points behind leaders Halifax but have three games in hand.

Town are guaranteed to close the gap on the Shaymen if they pick up points because the west Yorkshire side are involved in the FA Trophy today.

Barnet are 15th in the league.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you everything you need to know.

Barnet v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

Last updated: Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 15:40

  • Latest score: Barnet 0 v 0 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
  • Spireites 2nd, Barnet 15th
  • Town four points off top but with three games in hand
Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 15:40

Big chance!

For Tshimanga.

Miller’s cross from the left takes a deflection and it falls to Tshimanga at the near post. His first-time effort is saved and then he skews his second shot wide with the goal gaping. Big chance. 0-0.

Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 15:34

Close!

King’s free-kick is tipped onto the crossbar and then Croll heads over the rebound from close-range.

Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 15:33

Half an hour gone

Gone a bit scrappy this one in the last 10 minutes or so.

Still goalless.

Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 15:27

Mandeville

Hooks one at goal from distance but it drifts a yard wide. It was a nice ball from Oyeleke start with.

Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 15:26

Close

Barnet’s Hall goes close with a left-footed curler from inside the area which narrowly went past the far post. It looked like it took a slight deflection but the referee awards a goal-kick.

24 played, 0-0.

Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 15:18

Chance

For Chesterfield.

Mandeville’s deep cross from the right reaches Miller at the far but the angle is against him. He flashes it towards/across goal but it goes wide.

Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 15:17

Half chance

Weston sends a long ball over the top of the Barnet defence and Tshimanga looked to be in but he was eventually bundled off the ball.

Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 15:13

Free-kick goes wide

From the edge of the box from Barnet’s Hall.

10 gone, 0-0.

Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 15:09

Offsides

Barnet’s Brundle got in around the back post from a free-kick wide on the left. If he had connected it would have been a certain goal but it would not have counted anyway.

Up the other end, Miller got in down the left but again the offside flag went up.

Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 15:05

Opening minutes

Lively start from both teams in the opening three minutes.

Both sides are moving the ball at pace. It has been a high tempo start.

