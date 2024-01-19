News you can trust since 1855
Barnet v Chesterfield LIVE: Predicted Spireites line-up, odds and referee for National League clash

Chesterfield travel to third-placed Barnet today (5.30pm KO).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 20th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT
Barnet v Chesterfield - live updates.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Barnet 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (5.30pm KO)

11:41 GMT

Brilliant contract news

In case you missed it, Armando Dobra and Ryheem Sheckleford have both signed new contracts until summer 2026.

11:40 GMT

Bailey Hobson and Bailey Clements

Have been both recalled from their loan spells at Kidderminster and Eastleigh.

They are match-fit and available for selection if needed.

11:38 GMT

Odds

Barnet: 15/8

Draw: 5/2

Chesterfield: 23/20

(Sky Bet)

Thu, 18 Jan, 2024, 10:04 GMT

Our predicted Spireites line-up

We'll go for four changes with King, Jones, Mandeville and Quigley replacing Sheckleford, Oldaker, Dobra and Grigg.

Tyrer; King, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Jones, Naylor; Mandeville, Banks, Jacobs; Quigley.

Subs: Williams, Oldaker, Dobra, Berry, Grigg.

Thu, 18 Jan, 2024, 10:01 GMT

Spireites injury news

Ryan Colclough (ankle) and Miguel Freckleton (hamstring) are definitely unavailable.

Ryheem Sheckleford (shin) will be assessed.

Thu, 18 Jan, 2024, 10:00 GMT

Barnet's one to watch

Is of course striker Nicke Kabamba, who has scored 18 goals in 28 league games, making him the third top scorer in the division.

He scored a hat-trick against Chesterfield last season at The Hive.

Thu, 18 Jan, 2024, 09:58 GMT

Form guide - last six in the league

Barnet: W4 D1 L1

Chesterfield: W5 L1

Thu, 18 Jan, 2024, 09:57 GMT

Spireites away form

But Chesterfield have the best away record in the division.

They have won nine, drawn one and lost three.

Thu, 18 Jan, 2024, 09:56 GMT

Barnet home record

The Bees have the third best home record in the league.

They have won 10, drawn two and lost two.

Thu, 18 Jan, 2024, 09:54 GMT

Today's officials

Referee: Paul Marsden (he was in charge of Chesterfield's 2-0 win against Bromley earlier this season)

Assistant referee: Andrew Ellis

Assistant referee: Scott Chalkley

Fourth official: Tom Ellsmore

