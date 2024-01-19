Barnet v Chesterfield LIVE: Predicted Spireites line-up, odds and referee for National League clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Barnet 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (5.30pm KO)
Brilliant contract news
In case you missed it, Armando Dobra and Ryheem Sheckleford have both signed new contracts until summer 2026.
Bailey Hobson and Bailey Clements
Have been both recalled from their loan spells at Kidderminster and Eastleigh.
They are match-fit and available for selection if needed.
Odds
Barnet: 15/8
Draw: 5/2
Chesterfield: 23/20
(Sky Bet)
Our predicted Spireites line-up
We'll go for four changes with King, Jones, Mandeville and Quigley replacing Sheckleford, Oldaker, Dobra and Grigg.
Tyrer; King, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Jones, Naylor; Mandeville, Banks, Jacobs; Quigley.
Subs: Williams, Oldaker, Dobra, Berry, Grigg.
Spireites injury news
Ryan Colclough (ankle) and Miguel Freckleton (hamstring) are definitely unavailable.
Ryheem Sheckleford (shin) will be assessed.
Barnet's one to watch
Is of course striker Nicke Kabamba, who has scored 18 goals in 28 league games, making him the third top scorer in the division.
He scored a hat-trick against Chesterfield last season at The Hive.
Form guide - last six in the league
Barnet: W4 D1 L1
Chesterfield: W5 L1
Spireites away form
But Chesterfield have the best away record in the division.
They have won nine, drawn one and lost three.
Barnet home record
The Bees have the third best home record in the league.
They have won 10, drawn two and lost two.
Today's officials
Referee: Paul Marsden (he was in charge of Chesterfield's 2-0 win against Bromley earlier this season)
Assistant referee: Andrew Ellis
Assistant referee: Scott Chalkley
Fourth official: Tom Ellsmore