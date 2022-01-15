Heyyup!

Tricky one, this.

Barnet are much-improved compared to last season and have picked up points against Torquay and Boreham Wood at home in recent weeks. They have only lost once in their last five at home in all competitions so this is not going to be easy by any stretch.

But let’s focus on the points and Town have only lost once in 20 in the league so they are more than capable of getting all three points and these are the type of games you need to win if you are to win the title.

The team news will be intriguing, who will be in the back three? Will Akwasi Asante start after his goal against Chelsea?

With everyone else in FA Trophy action, today is a big chance to close the gap on leaders Halifax to just a point and still have two more games in hand.