Barnet v Chesterfield LIVE: Early team news, Spireites predicted line-up and build-up to kick-off
Chesterfield return to National League action today when they visit Barnet (3pm KO).
The Spireites are second in the table and are four points behind leaders Halifax but have three games in hand.
Town are guaranteed to close the gap on the Shaymen if they pick up points because the west Yorkshire side are involved in the FA Trophy today.
Barnet are 15th in the league.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you everything you need to know.
Barnet v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Friday, 14 January, 2022, 17:14
- Latest score: Barnet 0 v 0 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- Spireites 2nd, Barnet 15th
- Town four points off top but with three games in hand
Liam’s pre-match thoughts
Heyyup!
Tricky one, this.
Barnet are much-improved compared to last season and have picked up points against Torquay and Boreham Wood at home in recent weeks. They have only lost once in their last five at home in all competitions so this is not going to be easy by any stretch.
But let’s focus on the points and Town have only lost once in 20 in the league so they are more than capable of getting all three points and these are the type of games you need to win if you are to win the title.
The team news will be intriguing, who will be in the back three? Will Akwasi Asante start after his goal against Chelsea?
With everyone else in FA Trophy action, today is a big chance to close the gap on leaders Halifax to just a point and still have two more games in hand.
I’m going for a 2-1 away win and I fancy Asante to get on the scoresheet again.
Match odds
Chesterfield: 4/7
Draw: 14/5
Barnet: 4/1
(Paddy Power)
Spireites team news
James Rowe has said it will be the same set of players available as Chelsea last week.
Defenders Laurence Maguire and Luke Croll made their returns from injury at Stamford Bridge.
Obviously Rowe will not be allowed to name nine subs like in the FA Cup so he will have some big decisions as to who to leave out.
Form guide - last five in league
Chesterfield: WDWDW
Barnet: WWLDD
A trip down memory lane
It’s nearly eight years since Chesterfield were crowned champions of League Two, under the tutelage of Paul Cook.
