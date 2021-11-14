Ashover and Furness Vale play out rare goal-less draw in Hope Valley League.
Ashover and Furness Vale played out a rare goal-less draw at Milken Lane in the Hope Valley League, writes Martin Roberts.
It was the first 0-0 draw this season across the league’s three divisions.
However the lack of goals did not damper what was a very entertaining game with both sides having chances to claim the three points.
It was a tight first half which saw Furness Vale more than matched by an energetic Ashover side,who showed strength on both wings
Callum Barker and Elliott Nunn, along with the constant threat of the experienced Perry Richards, kept the visitors on their toes.
The second period saw play open up substantially and it looked like Ashover would suffer when, on 53 minutes, referee Mark Davis awarded what seemed a harsh penalty for the visitors.
But a superb full length save to his right by Harry James pushed the ball away and there was a feeling of justice being done around the home camp.
Ashover were galvanised and saw a close range effort superbly tipped onto the bar by the Vale keeper before the woodwork was again to deny them.
This time Richards would drive in off the left and hit a superb shot across the keeper, who got a hand to it to save.
At the other end Furness Vale were going all out for the win as well and the home defence was working overtime to deny them, though Furness Vale will certainly rue the number of shots that flew off target.
The result keeps Ashover in fourth place in the Premier League table with Furness Vale one point behind them in fifth spot.