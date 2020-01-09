Ashley Carson reveals who will make the decision on the next Chesterfield manager

The decision on who is going to be the next Chesterfield manager is “more than likely” going to be made by the club’s new owners.

Chesterfield FC Community Trust is closing in on a takeover and they could be the new owners by the Wrexham match on February 8

Caretaker boss John Pemberton, who got off to a winning start in his first match, is going to be in charge until the takeover is completed.

There has been 37 applications for the manager’s job but Spireites company secretary, Ashley Carson, told BBC Radio Sheffield that they are not in a rush to make an appointment.

“We are compiling a shortlist and I am talking to Mike Goodwin, the chairman of the trust, about that shortlist but we are not in a hurry at the moment with a good result at the weekend and there seems to be a lot of positivity around the players as well so we are not going to rush into it,” he said.

“I have currently got 37 applications in now for the position and people are chasing it daily to say ‘what is happening’ and all we are saying is ‘we have had a win, we’ll see what happens after Eastleigh, and we’ll see what happens after the next game’.”

Chesterfield caretaker manager John Pemberton.

Mr Carson confirmed our story that former Rotherham United manager Ronnie Moore has applied for the job and said that it is “more than likely” that the community trust will make the decision on who the new Town manager will be.

“It has been well reported that he (Moore) has applied for the job and we have received a formal application from him but again there is a lot of good names on that list and there is quite a few people who are looking to branch out into becoming a manager who have not been a manager before and quite a few that are proven so we will get a list together but I am guessing with the way things are going at the moment the decision making on the new manager is more likely to be the community trust’s decision rather than Dave Allen and myself,” Mr Carson added.