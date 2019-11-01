"As soon as we switch off it will bite us in the backside again," warns Chesterfield boss John Sheridan ahead of Ebbsfleet United clash

Chesterfield boss John Sheridan has urged his side to be "100 per cent switched on" or they will pay the price against relegation-threatened Ebbsfleet United on Saturday.

The Spireites have won four of their last five matches but face an Ebbsfleet team who have recorded back-to-back National League victories under caretaker manager Kevin Watson to move just three points from safety.

The Blues are one of the best in-form teams in the division but Sheridan is determined to make sure complacency does not creep in.

"We are not good enough to be complacent," he said. "We have got to be switched on 100 per cent nearly all the time. I try and tell the players that in training and good players are like that anyway and I expect that we are like that.

"I won't be getting carried away.

"We have played well in patches and we have made ourselves harder to beat and we have got wins under our belt but we know as soon as we switch off it will bite us on the backside again but at this moment in time I do think there is a bit of confidence about us.

"We are probably on our best run of the season so it was a good morale booster to come out of the Notts County game with three points.

"Without playing great there was a good work ethic about us and desire to get something from the game.

"It gives us that belief that we can win games and we have just got to maintain it.

"I don't want to speak too soon and get above ourselves but we are tightening up defensively and we are making life difficult for the opposition.

"We are going to lose games again this season but while we are winning I feel as though we are doing alright and we have got a bit of confidence back.

"We go there in a positive mind thinking we are going to win the game but knowing it is going to be tough."

He added: "We are still in a position where we should never be.

"But if you keep plugging away the gap (to the play-offs) gets a little bit smaller and tighter and with Christmas coming up we just want to be in the mix and if we can get closer to the teams above us then we will be in a healthy position. At the same time we know if you lose a couple of games then you are back down there."

Winger Gevaro Nepomuceno scored his first goal for Chesterfield against Notts County last Saturday since joining on loan from League Two club Oldham Athletic and Sheridan wants more goals from the rest of the team, not just the strikers.

"I think it is important we score from all areas of the pitch if we can and I think the system we are playing allows Gevaro, Curtis (Weston) and ((Joe) Rowley to get forward and join in," he said. "Any central midfield player should be looking for five or six goals a season anyway so it is important that we chip in from all areas."

Tomorrow's opponents won 3-2 at Sutton United last weekend and beat fellow strugglers Chorley 4-0 away on Tuesday night.

"They are a team probably in a false position," Sheridan said. "They are a really good footballing side. In the last two games they have scored seven goals. To win 4-0 away from home, whoever you are playing, is a massive boost for them. I am very wary of them. They have got some good players, pace in the side and it is always a difficult place to go. We have got to go there believing that we can win the game but, at the same time, knowing that if you do not turn up you are going to get beat.

"I know if we turn up and do what we have been doing over the last six games then we have got a good chance of winning."

It is expected that Sheridan will name an unchanged team for the trip to Stonebridge Road.

Defender David Buchanan has trained all week as he builds up his fitness while Laurence Maguire is back running and should join in full training next week, Sheridan said today.

Sam Wedgbury is working with the club physio following his calf injury he suffered against Wrexham in the FA Cup. He is not available for tomorrow.

The players who are not currently in the starting line-up are will play in the Derbyshire Senior Cup on Wednesday.