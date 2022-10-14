Anstey Nomads v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from FA Cup clash
Chesterfield will be hoping to avoid an FA Cup shock against ninth tier side Anstey Nomads today (12.30pm KO).
The Spireites travel to the Leicestershire club, the lowest ranked team still left in the competition, for this fourth qualifying round clash.
Town have lost their last three so they will be keen to get back to winning ways.
A defeat would be VERY embarrassing.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and willl provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
- Latest score: Anstey Nomads 0 v 0 Chesterfield (12.30pm KO)
- FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie
- Anstey play in ninth tier and are lowest ranked team in competition
- Spireites XI (4-2-3-1) Fitzsimons; King, Cook, Grimes, Clements; Jones, Oldaker; Mandeville, Asante, Dobra,;Quigley. Subs: Chadwick, Williams, Whelan. Cooper, Akinola, Uchegbulam, Tshimanga.
Chesterfield team news confirmed - five changes
Paul Cook makes five changes from the defeat at Eastleigh last week.
There’s a debut for Bailey Clements, a first start for Mike Jones since signing in the sumer, and a return from injury for Armando Dobra.
IN: Clements (debut), Jones (first start), Oldaker, Dobra, Quigley.
OUT: Horton, Banks, Akinola, Cooper, Tshimanga.
(4-2-3-1) Fitzsimons; King, Cook, Grimes, Clements; Jones, Oldaker; Mandeville, Asante, Dobra,;Quigley.
Subs: Chadwick, Williams, Whelan. Cooper, Akinola, Uchegbulam, Tshimanga.
Betting odds
Anstey: 13/2
Draw: 18/5
Chesterfield: 1/3
(Sky Bet)
Not to get ahead of ourselves but...
The draw for the first round takes place on Monday from 7pm on BBC Two.
Prize money
The winners of today’s tie will receive £9,375, while the losers get £3,125.
First round winners get £41,000.
The lowdown on Anstey
