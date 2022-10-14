Anstey Nomads v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news, betting odds, interviws and build-up to FA Cup clash
Chesterfield will be hoping to avoid an FA Cup shock against ninth tier side Anstey Nomads today (12.30pm KO).
The Spireites travel to the Leicestershire club, the lowest ranked team still left in the competition, for this fourth qualifying round clash.
Town have lost their last three so they will be keen to get back to winning ways.
A defeat would be VERY embarrassing.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and willl provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Anstey Nomads v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Key Events
- Latest score: Anstey Nomads 0 v 0 Chesterfield (12.30pm KO)
- FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie
- Anstey play in ninth tier and are lowest ranked team in competition
Important info
Betting odds
Anstey: 13/2
Draw: 18/5
Chesterfield: 1/3
(Sky Bet)
Not to get ahead of ourselves but...
The draw for the first round takes place on Monday from 7pm on BBC Two.
Prize money
The winners of today’s tie will receive £9,375, while the losers get £3,125.
First round winners get £41,000.
The lowdown on Anstey
Meet the ninth tier 'village team' hoping to upset Spireites in cup - and why the gaffer does not want a draw!
Paul Cook won’t be the only manager on the touchline hoping Saturday’s FA Cup tie does not end in a draw.
Early team news
Key player returns for FA Cup tie and midfielder is back in fold after loan spell - team news
Armando Dobra is set to start for Chesterfield in the FA Cup tie against Anstey Nomads.
‘There has to be an outdoor, and that creates an indoor'
'Pain for long-term gain' - why Paul Cook says it is 'important' that some players leave Town
Paul Cook says it is ‘important’ that some players leave Chesterfield before new ones arrive.
Contract talks underway
Chesterfield enter contract talks with players as Paul Cook aims to build bright future for Spireites
Chesterfield are in contract talks with some of their other players following Liam Mandeville’s new deal.
Actually, there might be fewer changes than this
Changes galore - how Chesterfield could line-up against Anstey Nomads in FA Cup
Chesterfield are in FA Cup action this Saturday when they travel to ninth tier side Anstey Nomads.
Injury update on Manny
Chesterfield midfielder provides update on his road to recovery after knee injury
Manny Oyeleke is ‘really happy’ with how his rehabilitation is going following a knee operation.