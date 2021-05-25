LiveAltrincham v Eastleigh LIVE: Key updates from match involving Chesterfield's play-off rival
Chesterfield will find out tonight what they need to do on Saturday to secure a play-off place.
Ninth-placed Eastleigh play their game in hand at Altrincham this evening (7pm KO) and a win for the visitors will leapfrog them to fifth, with the Spireites dropping out of the play-off positions.
If that happens Town will need to beat Halifax this weekend and hope that either Wrexham or Eastleigh don’t win.
But a draw or defeat for Eastleigh tonight would keep the Spireites’ fate in their own hands.
Altrincham v Eastleigh: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Tuesday, 25 May, 2021, 18:28
- Latest score: Altrincham 0 v 0 Eastleigh (7pm KO)
- Chesterfield need Eastleigh to lose or draw to keep play-off hopes in their own hands
- Eastleigh will go fifth with a win, dropping the Spireites to eighth
- Town play Halifax away on final day of season on Saturday
And the visitors
How Altrincham line-up
45 minutes to kick-off
Match odds
Altrincham: 10/3
Eastleigh: 3/4
There will be home supporters only inside Moss Lane tonight.
COME ON ALTY!!!
Current form
Altrincham (17th): LDLLW
Eastleigh (9th): WLWWW
Why is this match important for Chesterfield?
In a nutshell, it will decide whether Chesterfield just need to win at Halifax to secure a play-off place, or whether they need a victory and other results to go their way.
A win for Eastleigh tonight will mean Town will need to win at The Shay and hope the Spitfires or Wrexham slip up on Saturday.
Got it?
Let the fun begin!
Good evening!
Well if someone had told me that as the DT’s Spireites reporter I’d be liveblogging Altrincham v Eastleigh this season then I’d have replied....YOU WHAT?!
But yeah, here we go, stay tuned for all the key updates from the game which will decide whether Chesterfield go into the final day of the season on Saturday with their play-off hopes in their own hands or not.
We’re all Alty aren’t we!!!