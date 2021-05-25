Live updates from Altrincham v Eastleigh.

Ninth-placed Eastleigh play their game in hand at Altrincham this evening (7pm KO) and a win for the visitors will leapfrog them to fifth, with the Spireites dropping out of the play-off positions.

If that happens Town will need to beat Halifax this weekend and hope that either Wrexham or Eastleigh don’t win.