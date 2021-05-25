LiveAltrincham v Eastleigh LIVE: Hosts equalise with ten minutes to go in big game for Chesterfield's play-off rival
Chesterfield will find out tonight what they need to do on Saturday to secure a play-off place.
Ninth-placed Eastleigh play their game in hand at Altrincham this evening (7pm KO) and a win for the visitors will leapfrog them to fifth, with the Spireites dropping out of the play-off positions.
If that happens Town will need to beat Halifax this weekend and hope that either Wrexham or Eastleigh don’t win.
But a draw or defeat for Eastleigh tonight would keep the Spireites’ fate in their own hands.
Altrincham v Eastleigh: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Tuesday, 25 May, 2021, 20:54
- FT: Altrincham 1 v 1 Eastleigh (7pm KO)
- Tyrone Barnett heads Eastleigh in front early in second-half, Ryan Colcloush equalises with 10 to go
- Town play Halifax away on final day of season on Saturday
IT’S ALL OVER!
FT: Altrincham 1 v 1 Eastleigh
The draw means Chesterfield go into the final day of the season on Saturday in seventh and knowing that a win will secure a play-off spot.
Four minutes added
1-1. Hold on, Alty...please!
Alty pushing
For a second goal here. Looking dangerous.
Great strike!
Long-range strike from Senior almost puts Alty in front but McDonnell palms it out. 1-1. Seven to go.
GOAALLLLLLL FORRRR ALTRINCHAMMMMM! 1-1
Colclough slots in after the ref played a BEAUTIFUL advantage when he could have stopped play for a foul. Ten minutes to go, 1-1.
15 remaining
Eastleigh still lead 1-0. They look very well organised. Alty are strugglling to find a way through.
Great block
By Eastleigh’s Partington who blocks Hannigan’s powerful effort from about six yards out after a corner dropped to him.
20 minutes to go, 0-1.
Scores elsewhere
King’s Lynn Town 1 v 0 Solihull Moors
Barnet 0 v 0 Maidenhead United
Gets a shot off from inside the area for Alty but it is a tame effort.
Alty’s Densmore curling free-kick from 25 yards goes just wide.
A first sub for the hosts as Mooney is replaced by Kosylo.
63 played, 0-1.
Eastleigh
Have taken control of this one. Alty are being sloppy in possession and keeping giving the ball back to the Spitfires.
Goal for Eastleigh: 0-1
Barnett heads in at the far post from Green’s cross. 0-1.
Have started this half the better side so far. No big chances of note so far in this 45 though.
We’re back underway
A big 45 minutes coming up...