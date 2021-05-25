LiveAltrincham v Eastleigh LIVE: Hosts equalise with ten minutes to go in big game for Chesterfield's play-off rival

Chesterfield will find out tonight what they need to do on Saturday to secure a play-off place.

By Liam Norcliffe
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 8:38 pm
Live updates from Altrincham v Eastleigh.

Ninth-placed Eastleigh play their game in hand at Altrincham this evening (7pm KO) and a win for the visitors will leapfrog them to fifth, with the Spireites dropping out of the play-off positions.

If that happens Town will need to beat Halifax this weekend and hope that either Wrexham or Eastleigh don’t win.

But a draw or defeat for Eastleigh tonight would keep the Spireites’ fate in their own hands.

Altrincham v Eastleigh: LIVE UPDATES

Last updated: Tuesday, 25 May, 2021, 20:54

  • FT: Altrincham 1 v 1 Eastleigh (7pm KO)
  • Tyrone Barnett heads Eastleigh in front early in second-half, Ryan Colcloush equalises with 10 to go
  • Chesterfield need Eastleigh to lose or draw to keep play-off hopes in their own hands
  • Eastleigh will go fifth with a win, dropping the Spireites to eighth
  • Town play Halifax away on final day of season on Saturday
Tuesday, 25 May, 2021, 20:54

IT’S ALL OVER!

FT: Altrincham 1 v 1 Eastleigh

The draw means Chesterfield go into the final day of the season on Saturday in seventh and knowing that a win will secure a play-off spot.

Tuesday, 25 May, 2021, 20:49

Four minutes added

1-1. Hold on, Alty...please!

Tuesday, 25 May, 2021, 20:44

Alty pushing

For a second goal here. Looking dangerous.

Tuesday, 25 May, 2021, 20:42

Great strike!

Long-range strike from Senior almost puts Alty in front but McDonnell palms it out. 1-1. Seven to go.

Tuesday, 25 May, 2021, 20:38

GOAALLLLLLL FORRRR ALTRINCHAMMMMM! 1-1

Colclough slots in after the ref played a BEAUTIFUL advantage when he could have stopped play for a foul. Ten minutes to go, 1-1.

Tuesday, 25 May, 2021, 20:35

15 remaining

Eastleigh still lead 1-0. They look very well organised. Alty are strugglling to find a way through.

Tuesday, 25 May, 2021, 20:29

Great block

By Eastleigh’s Partington who blocks Hannigan’s powerful effort from about six yards out after a corner dropped to him.

20 minutes to go, 0-1.

Tuesday, 25 May, 2021, 20:26

Scores elsewhere

King’s Lynn Town 1 v 0 Solihull Moors

Barnet 0 v 0 Maidenhead United

Tuesday, 25 May, 2021, 20:23

Kosylo

Gets a shot off from inside the area for Alty but it is a tame effort.

Tuesday, 25 May, 2021, 20:21

Close!

Alty’s Densmore curling free-kick from 25 yards goes just wide.

A first sub for the hosts as Mooney is replaced by Kosylo.

63 played, 0-1.

Tuesday, 25 May, 2021, 20:16

Eastleigh

Have taken control of this one. Alty are being sloppy in possession and keeping giving the ball back to the Spitfires.

Tuesday, 25 May, 2021, 20:11

Goal for Eastleigh: 0-1

Barnett heads in at the far post from Green’s cross. 0-1.

Tuesday, 25 May, 2021, 20:10

Alty

Have started this half the better side so far. No big chances of note so far in this 45 though.

Tuesday, 25 May, 2021, 20:02

We’re back underway

A big 45 minutes coming up...

Tuesday, 25 May, 2021, 19:50

Very tight

