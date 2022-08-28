News you can trust since 1855
Altrincham v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash

Chesterfield will be aiming to extend their unbeaten run when they travel to Altrincham today (3pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
Monday, 29th August 2022, 1:23 pm
Altrincham v Chesterfield - live updates.
The third-placed Spireites beat Barnet 3-1 on Friday night to make it five games unbeaten at the start of the season.

Altrincham, in 19th, are yet to win but they have only lost once, with their four other games all ending in draws.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Altrincham v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

  • Latest score: Altrincham 0 v 0 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
  • Spireites 3rd and five unbeaten
  • Alty 19th and yet to win this season
More of the same today, please!

Liam’s predicted line-up

Paul Cook isn’t one for making any unnecessary changes so I think it will be the same line-up as Friday night against Barnet.

The biggest dilemma will probably be whether to start Kabongo Tshimanga or not.

Covolan; King, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Banks; Mandeville, Dobra, Asante; Quigley.

Subs: Maguire, Cooper, Jones, Uchegbulam, Tshimanga.

Today’s officials

Referee: Paul Marsden (he was in charge for the 4-0 win vs Weymouth last season)

Assistant referee: Karl Buckley

Assistant referee: Martin Parker

Fourth official: Richard Abson

Match odds

Altrincham: 29/10

Draw: 5/2

Chesterfield: 4/5

(Sky Bet)

Form guide

Chesterfield: DWWDW

Altrincham: DDLDD

