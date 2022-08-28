Altrincham v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash
Chesterfield will be aiming to extend their unbeaten run when they travel to Altrincham today (3pm KO).
The third-placed Spireites beat Barnet 3-1 on Friday night to make it five games unbeaten at the start of the season.
Altrincham, in 19th, are yet to win but they have only lost once, with their four other games all ending in draws.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Altrincham v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Monday, 29 August, 2022, 13:36
Key Events
- Latest score: Altrincham 0 v 0 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- Spireites 3rd and five unbeaten
- Alty 19th and yet to win this season
Liam’s predicted line-up
Paul Cook isn’t one for making any unnecessary changes so I think it will be the same line-up as Friday night against Barnet.
The biggest dilemma will probably be whether to start Kabongo Tshimanga or not.
Covolan; King, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Banks; Mandeville, Dobra, Asante; Quigley.
Subs: Maguire, Cooper, Jones, Uchegbulam, Tshimanga.
Today’s officials
Referee: Paul Marsden (he was in charge for the 4-0 win vs Weymouth last season)
Assistant referee: Karl Buckley
Assistant referee: Martin Parker
Fourth official: Richard Abson
Form guide
Chesterfield: DWWDW
Altrincham: DDLDD
