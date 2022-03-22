Altrincham v Chesterfield LIVE: Spireites predicted line-up, who the ref is and build-up to kick-off
Chesterfield will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run to six matches when they travel to Altrincham tonight (7.45pm KO).
The Spireites are second in the National League, seven points behind leaders Stockport County, who have a game in hand.
Paul Cook’s men edged a hard-fought game against Maidenhead United 1-0 on Saturday.
Altrincham are 15th in the table but have won all of their last three home games – with an aggregate score of 12-0! (3-0, 4-0, 5-0).
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you everything you need to know.
Altrincham v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Tuesday, 22 March, 2022, 12:08
- Latest score: Altrincham 0 v 0 Chesterfield
- Spireites 2nd; Altrincham 15th
Liam’s predicted line-up
I’m predicting two changes from the win against Maidenhead United with Joe Rowley replacing Calvin Miller and Akwasi Asante coming in for Joe Quigley.
Rowley has been knockng on the door for a start for a few weeks now and Asante has scored three goals in his last four matches, including in consecutive games off the bench.
(4-2-3-1) Loach; King, Grimes, Maguire, Whittle; Kellermann, Whelan; Mandeville, Khan, Rowley; Asante. Subs: Gunning, Williams, Weston, Miller, Quigley.
Danny Webb on tonight’s game:
“I think it will be tough. They’ve got a very, very good front four or three – whichever way you want to look at it.
“I went to watch them the other week against Weymouth. There are not any teams in this league that don’t bring a threat; they bring a certain threat.
“They’re a good team, especially going forward. The manager there has done a good job over the years. It’s going to be a tough one, but we are going there to win.
“The pitch is going to be nice and I’m hoping it will be a good game of football. Hopefully it’s one we can come out on top of.”
Alty boss Phil Parkinson:
Speaking after thee 2-0 defeat to Southend United on Saturday, Parkinson said: “Chesterfield are going great guns and we have got to get something from that game.
“We have got to show character, strength and bravery.
“I will be making changes.”
Altrincham have won all of their last three home games with an aggregate score of 12-0!
They have seen off Dagenham & Redbridge 3-0, Weymouth 5-0 and Eastleigh 4-0.
In terms of their overall home form, Alty have won seven, drawn two, lost seven (15th best record in National League).
Tonight’s officials
Referee: Greg Rollason
Assistant referee: Tom Bowkett
Assistant referee: Steve Durnall
Fourth Official: Thomas Swift
Rollason was the referee in charge when Kabongo Tshimanga suffered a fractured leg and dislocated ankle at Weymouth last month.
Match odds
Altrincham: 5/2
Draw: 13/5
Chesterfield: 19/20
(Sky Bet)
Not long to go
Are the Spireites going to strengthen? Chesterfield transfers latest as National League deadline looms
Chesterfield manager Paul Cook is keen not to ‘rock the boat’ by bringing in any new players for the sake of it.
So you’re saying there’s a chance?
'Stranger things have happened' - could Tshimanga make a surprise return for Spireites this season?
Kabongo Tshimanga has a ‘very slim’ chance of playing for Chesterfield again this season – but the possibility of him returning can’t be ‘ruled out’ completely.
Good news
Light at the end of the tunnel: Encouraging injury updates on Chesterfield pair
Chesterfield pair Jak McCourt and Luke Croll should return from injury before the end of the season.
The AGM is tomorrow night
Latest accounts show how much money Chesterfield lost due to global pandemic
The Spireites made a loss of £400,000 in the community trust’s first year in charge of the club because of the Coronavirus pandemic, latest accounts show.