Altrincham v Chesterfield LIVE: Spireites in control but can't find breakthrough in first-half
Chesterfield will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run to six matches when they travel to Altrincham tonight (7.45pm KO).
The Spireites are second in the National League, seven points behind leaders Stockport County, who have a game in hand.
Paul Cook’s men edged a hard-fought game against Maidenhead United 1-0 on Saturday.
Altrincham are 15th in the table but have won all of their last three home games – with an aggregate score of 12-0! (3-0, 4-0, 5-0).
Last updated: Tuesday, 22 March, 2022, 20:49
- Latest score: Altrincham 0 v 0 Chesterfield (7.45pm KO)
- Two changes for Chesterfield as Joe Rowley and Akwasi Asante replace Calvin Miller and Tom Whelan.
- Loach; King, Grimes, Maguire, Whittle; Kellermann, Khan; Mandeville, Asante, Rowley; Quigley. Subs: Gunning, Williams, Weston, Whelan, Miller.
- Spireites 2nd; Altrincham 15th
Attendance
2,042 (784 Spireites fans).
Half-time
Town have had the majority of the possession but they haven’t tested Alty’s goalkeeper enough. Well in control but not created enough.
0-0.
One minute added
0-0.
Good block
By Grimes to stop at goal from inside the area.
Five to the break
0-0.
Khan blasts over
From distance on his left boot. Mandeville went long, Quigley did well to control it and Khan then let fly.
Chesterfield have been the better side and are in control but it remains goalless.
Ten minutes to the break
This time King’s corner delivery is much better and a chance comes from it.
Quigley won the first header at the back post, Maguire then challenged for it in the six-yard box, and then the ball fell to Quigley again but his effort was deflected for another corner.
Chesterfield have had three corners so far and they have all been very poor.
Hooks one well over the bar from King’s corner. He was off balance and it was dificult to get anything on it.
24 gone, 0-0.
Has started this game really bright, his ball control and dribbling has been excellent.
18 gone, 0-0.