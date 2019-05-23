All conquering Chesterfield Ladies FC plotting a rise up the English women's football pyramid

Their promotion celebrations are still underway, but Chesterfield Ladies FC are already plotting another one.

Boss Michael Noon believes his side are playing beneath the level they're capable of competing at.

They've just won the Derbyshire Ladies Division One title, earning a move up to the sixth tier of women's football.

Noon says his squad are well worth their success, which this season included three knockout competition trophies as well as the league.

He says they did it in a style Spireites would appreciate.

Chesterfield Ladies do the quadruple with cup final win over Derby County side

"Managing 20 is obviously a challenge at times, but they're a great bunch of players, they really embrace what we do.

"People who have come to watch us this year will know that we try and play good football.

"We try and emulate the good years when Paul Cook was playing like Barcelona at Chesterfield.

"For the level we're at, the football we play at times is brilliant."

This season Chesterfield have proved too good for many of their opponents, winning cup finals by hugely lopsided scores, clinching a league title with games to spare.

Noon has seen evidence of their ability to play at a higher level.

"We played Mansfield a couple of weeks ago and beat them," he said.

"They're in the fifth tier, next year they'll be the division above us.

"We got to the semi-final of the Derbyshire Cup against Long Eaton, it was a tight game but we lost 4-0 in the end.

"They're in the fourth tier and with the squad we've got, with a few additions here and there, people might say I'm getting carried away with myself but realistically I think we can get promoted to that level.

"We gave Long Eaton a really good game, I like to think we could compete at that level."

To get there, Noon's side will have to replicate their 2018/19 success next season.

He hopes the current squad remain at the club to help achieve that goal.

"They're brilliant," he said.

"They work hard, they have lots of good social nights together.

"Hopefully we'll keep them all together next year and get promoted again."

The challenges next season will not just come on the pitch, but off it too.

As their ambition grows, so will costs.

Noon hopes backers will come forward to enable Chesterfield Ladies to keep climbing the ladder.

"We're very fortunate at the minute, the main football club last year gave us a full kit. Ashley (Carson, company secretary) and Alison (Richardson, associate director) have both been very supportive," he said.

"Each player this year has had to go and get themselves a sponsor, that covers all the costs of training and match days.

"Next year there will be a lot more travel involved, we've got to raise between £5,000 and £10,000.

"The places we'll be travelling it's very difficult to say we'll meet them there in their cars, so we'll need a coach and that incurs costs.

"Hopefully we can attract some new sponsors with the publicity we've had this year."