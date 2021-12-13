Matt Rhead in action against Gloucester. Photo by Bill Wheatcroft.

Rhead levelled just four minutes after City’s Tommy O’Sullivan had scored the opener with a free-kick, the result seeing Alfreton make it three games without defeat in all competitions.

And the veteran striker praised his side’s character after heading the goal that leaves the Reds two points outside the play-off places in the National League North.

He said: “I think we created the better chances.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They scored a really good goal to be fair to them, but we showed good character and that was a good point today. It was tough conditions and we dug in and got the point.

“We should have won, definitely. Like I say, we did not have the possession but we had the better chances definitely and we should have won 3-1 or 4-1 to be fair.

"It did not happen and the key there is that if you do not take your chances you do not lose and that is what we have done there.”

On his goal, Rhead added: “I want to score more goals, definitely. To be fair, I got a good cross in today and with good balls into the box I will get goals.

“The key is that we keep winning. It is about a team, and it is obviously nice to get on the scoresheet but I am disappointed that we did not win.”

Reds boss Billy Heath, meanwhile, echoed Rhead’s sentiments.

He said: “We were really good in the first ten minutes and imposed ourselves on them but then I felt Gloucester took control of the game.

"We changed our system at half-time to go into a 3-4-3 formation and got the goal out of that and I thought the pendulum was swinging again although we changed it again to match them up.

"We caused them a lot of problems. They’re a full-time team with some experienced players but when we went to a diamond in midfield and created three really good chances, we’re disappointed that we didn’t take one.

"But all in all, a point was probably a fair result.”

Alfreton now prepare to return to FA Trophy action on Saturday with a third round tie at Curzon Ashton, whom they beat 2-1 in the league on the same ground just a fortnight previously thanks to goals from Bailey Hobson and debutant loan signing Antwoine Hackford.

But Heath isn’t using that match as any kind of clue as to what to expect this time around.

He said: “It’ll be a different game. Whether it’s a cup game or in the league, it’s just about winning every game.

"The lads have got the bit between their teeth now and the thing with us at the minute is that when we’re not playing as well as we can play, we’re continuing not to concede goals and look a tough nut to crack.

"In recent weeks we’ve had players throwing their bodies on the line to defend the box really well – against Gloucester things were dropping and we had a body in the way.

"That’s because the players are really playing for each other and it’s a good group that are working hard for one another.

"So we’ll go to Curzon again and be as positive as we possibly can be and look to get through to the next round.”