News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Alfreton Town v Chesterfield LIVE: Will Grigg scores for Spireites in pre-season friendly

Chesterfield play their second pre-season friendly against Alfreton Town today (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 8th Jul 2023, 14:15 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2023, 15:37 BST
Chesterfield beat Matlock Town 9-0 in midweek. Picture: Tina Jenner.Chesterfield beat Matlock Town 9-0 in midweek. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Chesterfield beat Matlock Town 9-0 in midweek. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the team news and key action from the fixture.

Alfreton Town v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

Show new updates
15:43 BST

Dobra curls just wide

From distance. Excellent attempt.

Almost HT.

15:42 BST

Chance for Spireites

Dobra plays in trialist Curtis but keeper Willis does well to block with his feet.

15:40 BST

Top save by Willis

To deny Grigg a second goal from close-range after Clements cut the ball back.

15:39 BST

Five to the break

Chesterfield lead 3-0.

15:35 BST

Great chance for the hosts

But Thewlis blasts over when well-positioned in the box.

The hosts are 3-0 down but have had a couple of good chances themselves.

15:34 BST

GOAL! 0-3

Grigg is pulled down in the area and he picks himself up to score the resulting penalty. 3-0 to Chesterfield after 35 minutes.

15:32 BST

31

The rain is now coming down here at the Impact Arena.

We had a downpour about an hour before KO and now it has returned.

15:24 BST

GOAL! 0-2

It’s a beauty from Dobra, who blasts high into the net from the edge of the box.

Two goals in two minutes.

The Spireites now lead 2-0.

15:23 BST

GOAL! 0-1

Maguire heads in Banks’ corner at the back post.

The Spireites lead 1-0 after 23 minutes.

15:22 BST

Chance!

Palmer’s header from a corner is blocked on the line.

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:SpireitesWill GriggChesterfield