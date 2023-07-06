Alfreton Town v Chesterfield LIVE: Will Grigg scores for Spireites in pre-season friendly
Alfreton Town v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Dobra curls just wide
From distance. Excellent attempt.
Almost HT.
Chance for Spireites
Dobra plays in trialist Curtis but keeper Willis does well to block with his feet.
Top save by Willis
To deny Grigg a second goal from close-range after Clements cut the ball back.
Five to the break
Chesterfield lead 3-0.
Great chance for the hosts
But Thewlis blasts over when well-positioned in the box.
The hosts are 3-0 down but have had a couple of good chances themselves.
GOAL! 0-3
Grigg is pulled down in the area and he picks himself up to score the resulting penalty. 3-0 to Chesterfield after 35 minutes.
The rain is now coming down here at the Impact Arena.
We had a downpour about an hour before KO and now it has returned.
GOAL! 0-2
It’s a beauty from Dobra, who blasts high into the net from the edge of the box.
Two goals in two minutes.
The Spireites now lead 2-0.
GOAL! 0-1
Maguire heads in Banks’ corner at the back post.
The Spireites lead 1-0 after 23 minutes.
Chance!
Palmer’s header from a corner is blocked on the line.