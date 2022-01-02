Alfreton Town 'magnificent' but should have scored more in Boston win, says Billy Heath

Billy Heath.

Connor Branson, Bobby Johnson and Bailey Hobson got their names on the scoresheet, but the Reds could have added to their tally were it not for some fine saves from Marcus Dewhurst and Yusifu Ceesay rattling the post.

"I thought the players were magnificent from start to finish," Heath said.

"To come here and win the game, I think we could have won by more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We didn't take our chances when we had opportunities. They had to force the play second half, of course they did.

"They left gaps as they were throwing lots and lots of men forward, but I think with better finishing the game could have finished (with more goals)."

Heath also gave a thumbs up to the 106 Reds supporters who made the journey to Lincolnshire.

"I'm just pleased for our supporters, who have travelled again," Heath added.

"Three figures again is fantastic.

"And I'm pleased for the players who have worked really hard today. They've had to."