Alfreton Town boss Billy Heath urges his side to start a new unbeaten run after late heartbreak at Gateshead

Alfreton Town manager Billy Heath.

Chasing a first league win at Gateshead in 48 years, Dayle Southwell gave Alfreton a 24th minute lead from Matt Rhead's flick-on.

But 15 minutes from time a rare defensive error allowed Cedwyn Scott to pounce and hesitancy three minutes into added time resulted in Greg Olley being left to score a simple winner.

“The boys are bitterly disappointed but need to get their chins up and start on another run,” said Heath.

“We deserved something out of that and I thought, for the majority of the game, the players were fantastic.

“I think anyone that finishes above Gateshead are going to win the league. But our players gave everything again against a full-time outfit and we deserved the lead at half-time.”

He continued: “I think Gateshead and Fylde are the most difficult away fixtures in the league. But we competed well and it wasn't backs-to-the-wall. We actually created some really good chances and pushed them hard.

“Of course we're disappointed with the goals we conceded, especially the one in injury time – it was probably the only time we didn't stick to our task."