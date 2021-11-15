Alfreton Town boss Billy Heath urges his side to start a new unbeaten run after late heartbreak at Gateshead
Alfreton Town boss Billy Heath has urged his players to quickly start a new unbeaten run after a seven game run without defeat was shattered by two late goals in Saturday's 2-1 National League North defeat at Gateshead.
Chasing a first league win at Gateshead in 48 years, Dayle Southwell gave Alfreton a 24th minute lead from Matt Rhead's flick-on.
But 15 minutes from time a rare defensive error allowed Cedwyn Scott to pounce and hesitancy three minutes into added time resulted in Greg Olley being left to score a simple winner.
“The boys are bitterly disappointed but need to get their chins up and start on another run,” said Heath.
“We deserved something out of that and I thought, for the majority of the game, the players were fantastic.
“I think anyone that finishes above Gateshead are going to win the league. But our players gave everything again against a full-time outfit and we deserved the lead at half-time.”
He continued: “I think Gateshead and Fylde are the most difficult away fixtures in the league. But we competed well and it wasn't backs-to-the-wall. We actually created some really good chances and pushed them hard.
“Of course we're disappointed with the goals we conceded, especially the one in injury time – it was probably the only time we didn't stick to our task."
Alfreton have been drawn away to National League North rivals Leamington in the Second Round Proper of the FA Trophy. to be played on Saturday, 27th November. On Saturday the Reds are home to fourth-placed Kidderminster Harriers.