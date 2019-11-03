Alfreton Town boss Billy Heath bemoans “cheap goals” after third successive home defeat

Alfreton Town boss Billy Heath admitted his side was second best after the Reds’ tthird successive home defeat.

They were beaten 2-0 by Spewnnymoor Town through goals in either half to slip to ninth in the National League North.

“We were poor. l think the best team won, but we could have done more,” reflected Heath.

“Spennymoor were better than us in numerous areas — they seemed to be quicker than us in all departments.

“They dominated in lots of positions. We’re disappointed with the goals because they’re cheap again. It’s not a great sign when we keep giving away cheap goals.”

In the 25th minutes Ben McKenna crossed to leave Rob Ramshaw with a free header six yards out.

The killer second goal in the 62nd minute saw Carl Magnay play a simple ball through for Ramshaw to run on to and steer it past home keeper Charlie Andrew.

The Reds’ closest effort was a Danny Clarke header on to the top of the bar from a Danny East cross on 53 minutes.

Spennymoor also struck the woodwork themselves within a couple of minutes when Glen Taylor’s free-kick almost rebounded over the line.

Heath added: “Defending crosses into the box was one of our strong points a couple of months ago, yet the first goal comes from a cross into the box. We don’t defend it, he gets ahead of us and it’s in the back of the net.

“We made wrong choices for the second goal. We stood up trying to play for offside for some reason and he’s got behind us and we’ve not defended it.

“They’re both cheap goals. We’ve got to rectify things quickly.

“Obviously the loss of Josh Wilde and Shane Killock is not helping us, but we didn’t look ourselves and the previous home defeat to Farsley may have affected us.”

ALFRETON: Andrew; Clackstone, Smith, Qualter, East, Lynch, Thacker, Johnson [Blake 57], Branson, Clarke [Tomlinson 62], Morgan-Smith.

other subs; Bacon, Bennett, Unwin-Marris.

Referee: Edward Duckworth

Attendance: 412