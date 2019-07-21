Alfreton boss Billy Heath delighted with performance in draw with Derby County U23's

Boss Billy Heath felt his Alfreton Town side got a great work-out in their 1-1 draw with Derby County U23's.

Josh Clackstone gave the Reds a 1-0 lead with a cracker on 34 minutes.

But the Rams levelled through a trialist penalty on 49 minutes.

Jack Atkinson got down well to palm away the ball at his near post as Derby nearly took the lead a minute later.

Amari Morgan-Smith was denied an 86th minute winner following a brilliant point-blank save by Matt Yates.

But, despite not getting the win they probably deserved, Heath was left happy with his side's performance.

"Once again l thought we played really well," he said. "We kept our shape really, really well and created a lot of chances, especially the first half.

"l thought it was a good workout for us again - l thought all the lads did well, so l'm pleased again.



"Probably the only negative of the game was the penalty we conceded, because we looked as if we should clear it, then we've come for it and not got it and that's the first time in any of the pre-season games that l've seen any indecision from us.

"That's quite pleasing from four games that l've only seen one bit of indecision at the back and it's cost us a goal.



"lt was pleasing how the players wanted to work so hard for each other.

"l don't think they've created a massive amount of chances - l think Jack [Atkinson] had one shot to save - they had a lot of possession because that's the way U23s play - they manipulate the ball.

"l thought Dominic Smith and Ryan Qualter were fantastic at the back, Josh Wilde was his usual self and l thought Josh Clackstone played very well, scoring a great goal - he's pulled a great strike out of the bag - there were some good performances."