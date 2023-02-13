Aldershot Town v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash
Chesterfield will be hoping to end their current run of four straight defeats when they travel to Aldershot Town tonight (7.45pm).
The Spireites lost to Notts County on Saturday but the performance was much-improved.
Town go into this one fifth in the table, while the hosts are 13th.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide you with all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
- Latest score: Aldershot Town 0 v 0 Chesterfield (7.45pm KO)
- Shots 13th; Spireites 5th
- (4-2-3-1) Fitzsimons; Sheckleford, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Jones, Banks; Mandeville, Akinola, Dobra; McCallum. Subs: Williams, Maguire, Oldaker, Colclough, Quigley.
- Spireites make two changes with Sheckleford and McCallum repplacing King and Quigley
Amaluzoe is slipped in down the left and he squares it across the box but Roberts could not reach it to slide it home and it goes out on the far side for a throw.
Sheckleford finds the midfielder with a cute ball inside the home left-back but he blasts over from a tight angle. It would have had to be some finish to find the net from there.
Here we go, then.
The teams are out at The EBB Stadium.
Chesterfield really need a positive result tonight after four straight defeats.
Aldershot are in good form and climbed to 13th in recent weeks.
So just the two changes from the defeat against Notts County. Sheckleford replaces the suspended King and McCallum is handed his first start. No Clements or Uchegbulam in the squad. We will ask what the latest is with those two after the game.
Two changes from the defeat against Notts County on Saturday.
IN: Sheckleford & McCallum
OUT: King & Quigley
(4-2-3-1) Fitzsimons; Sheckleford, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Jones, Banks; Mandeville, Akinola, Dobra; McCallum.
Subs: Williams, Maguire, Oldaker, Colclough, Quigley.
A resolution about ‘additional finance’ will be on the agenda at Chesterfield’s AGM next month.
The Annual General Meeting will take place on Monday, March 6 at 7pm at the Technique Stadium.
The club said the agenda will be issued in the next few days and it will include a ‘resolution concerning additional finance for the club.’
“There will be more information about this proposal before the meeting, including a special podcast,” the Spireites said.
“The paperwork for the meeting will also be issued to shareholders by post in time for the meeting.”
The meeting is open to all shareholders, old and new.