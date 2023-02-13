Aldershot Town v Chesterfield LIVE: Referee, odds, predicted line-ups and build-up to kick-off
Chesterfield will be hoping to end their current run of four straight defeats when they travel to Aldershot Town tonight (7.45pm).
The Spireites lost to Notts County on Saturday but the performance was much-improved.
Town go into this one fifth in the table, while the hosts are 13th.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide you with all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Aldershot Town v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Key Events
- Latest score: Aldershot Town 0 v 0 Chesterfield (7.45pm KO)
- Shots 13th; Spireites 5th
Don’t forget the full-back is suspended for tonight after being sent odd against Notts County on Saturday.
They have added midfielder Henry Ochieng, 24, from Chelmsford City, to their ranks.
(4-2-3-1) Fitzsimons; Sheckleford, Palmer, Grimes, Clements; Jones, Oldaker; Mandeville, Akinola, Dobra; McCallum.
Subs: Maguire, Banks, Colclough, Uchegbulam, Quigley.
Effiong was Aldershot’s top scorer with 14 goals this season but he has now departed for Dagenham and Redbridge, a move which allowed Paul McCallum to join Town.
The Shots are in midtable but they are the sixth best team in terms of form at the moment.
They have won three, drew two and lost one.
The Spireites have got the ninth best away record this season.
They have won five, drew five and lost four on the road.
The Shots have got the fifth worst home record in the division this season.
They have won five, drew two and lost nine of their 16 games on home turf.
They have only won one of their last six home games in the league.
Referee: James Durkin (he has not been in charge of a Spireites game this season)
Assistant referee: Shaun Farrer
Assistant referee: Christopher Myatt
Fourth official: Peter Dingle