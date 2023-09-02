Aldershot Town v Chesterfield LIVE: Odds, referee and build-up to National League clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and live updates.
Aldershot Town v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
New signing for today’s hosts
Goalkeeper Jack Bycroft has joined on a short-term loan from Southampton.
The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Taunton Town in the National League South, where he made 48 appearances, keeping 19 clean sheets, and earned a place in the National League South Team of the Season
Spireites team news
Mike Jones (tight hamstring) has trained and is okay, according to Danny Webb.
Bailey Clements (pulled thigh) is doing some ball work but is not available.
Ryheem Sheckleford (hamstring) remains out.
Our predicted Spireites line-up
Tyrer; King, Palmer, Grimes, Freckleton; Jones, Naylor; Mandeville, Dobra, Colclough; Grigg.
Subs: Williams, Oldaker, Jacobs, Berry, Quigley.
In case you missed it
Earlier this week, Laurence Maguire joined Crawley Town on loan until the end of January.
Coming in the other way is Miguel Freckleton, 20, a left-sided centre-back, who has signed on loan until the end of the season from Sheffield United.
Joshua Stokes
Is Aldershot’s top scorer this season with three goals in six games.
Aldershot
Are unbeaten at home so far this season.
They have beaten Oxford City 5-2, drew 1-1 against York City and overcome Wealdstone 3-1.
Form guide
Aldershot: LLDWL
Chesterfield: WWDLW
Match officials
Referee: Andrew Humphries
Assistant referee: David Nicholson
Assistant referee: David Pilling
Fourth official: Adam Merchant
Aldershot: 3/1
Draw: 11/4
Chesterfield: 7/10
(Sky Bet)
Good morning!
And welcome to live blog as Chesterfield visit Aldershot Town (3pm KO).
Stay tuned for all the latest.