The Shots started the game brightly and were organised throughout but were limited to a couple of moments on the counter-attack.

“I thought it was a professional performance full of heart, desire and endeavour and tactical awareness,” Molesley said.

“I thought we really executed our game plan and we came ever so close to making it the perfect afternoon where we have had our counter-attacking chances.

Mark Molesley, manager of Aldershot Town.

"But if you come away and get a point here you have got to be pleased. If you are not strong out of possession here they will hurt you so we had to be organised, dogged and hard to beat and we certainly were.

"I felt we frustrated them, limited them to not many chances, but they are always going to ask questions of you so we had to constantly be on our toes. We really worked hard for that point.”

He added: "We started the game really well and we created a few openings but you have got to make the most of them here.

"I think we surprised them a little bit with the way we started but we just need to make the most of those periods.