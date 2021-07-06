Akwasi Asante's incredible solo goal against Barnet voted best of season by Chesterfield fans
Akwasi Asante’s incredible hat-trick goal against Barnet has been voted the best of the season by Chesterfield fans.
The striker somehow managed to keep the ball in play twice, first to stop it going out for a throw-in and then from preventing a goal-kick, before cutting inside and firing low into the net.
That goal completed his hat-trick and put Chesterfield five-nil up against the Bees at the Technique Stadium on December 12.
Jak McCourt added a sixth following earlier strikes from Scott Boden and Haydn Hollis as the Spireites ran riot.
The only disappointment was that there were no fans inside the stadium to witness it .
The other five contenders for Chesterfield’s goal of the season award were Asante vs Dagenham and Redbridge on January 30, Tom Whelan’s long-range strike against Yeovil Town on March 6, Liam Mandeville’s acrobatic finish against Eastleigh on April 2 and Danny Rowe’s free-kick against King’s Lynn Town on May 11.