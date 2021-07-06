Akwasi Asante's hat-trick goal against Barnet has been voted Chesterfield's best of the season.

The striker somehow managed to keep the ball in play twice, first to stop it going out for a throw-in and then from preventing a goal-kick, before cutting inside and firing low into the net.

That goal completed his hat-trick and put Chesterfield five-nil up against the Bees at the Technique Stadium on December 12.

Jak McCourt added a sixth following earlier strikes from Scott Boden and Haydn Hollis as the Spireites ran riot.

The only disappointment was that there were no fans inside the stadium to witness it .