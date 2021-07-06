Akwasi Asante's incredible solo goal against Barnet voted best of season by Chesterfield fans

Akwasi Asante’s incredible hat-trick goal against Barnet has been voted the best of the season by Chesterfield fans.

By Liam Norcliffe
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 1:04 pm
Akwasi Asante's hat-trick goal against Barnet has been voted Chesterfield's best of the season.

The striker somehow managed to keep the ball in play twice, first to stop it going out for a throw-in and then from preventing a goal-kick, before cutting inside and firing low into the net.

That goal completed his hat-trick and put Chesterfield five-nil up against the Bees at the Technique Stadium on December 12.

Jak McCourt added a sixth following earlier strikes from Scott Boden and Haydn Hollis as the Spireites ran riot.

The only disappointment was that there were no fans inside the stadium to witness it .

The other five contenders for Chesterfield’s goal of the season award were Asante vs Dagenham and Redbridge on January 30, Tom Whelan’s long-range strike against Yeovil Town on March 6, Liam Mandeville’s acrobatic finish against Eastleigh on April 2 and Danny Rowe’s free-kick against King’s Lynn Town on May 11.

