The 2-2 draw at Portsmouth saw the Rams climb out of the bottom three ahead of a huge six-pointer at home to relegation rivals Luton Town on Good Friday.

Derby then face West Brom before another massive game at Hull City on April 26 and a final day home fixture against Stoke City.

Here a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – gives its verdict on how the final table will look.