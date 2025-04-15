Derby County are one point above the relegation zone ahead of a huge six-pointer with Luton Town on Good Friday.Derby County are one point above the relegation zone ahead of a huge six-pointer with Luton Town on Good Friday.
AI says this will be the Championship's bottom three as Derby County, Plymouth Argyle, Luton Town, Cardiff City and Hull City fight to beat the drop

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 20th Feb 2025, 13:34 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 11:11 BST
Derby remain one point above the relegation zone as the Championship season heads for a thrilling finish.

The 2-2 draw at Portsmouth saw the Rams climb out of the bottom three ahead of a huge six-pointer at home to relegation rivals Luton Town on Good Friday.

Derby then face West Brom before another massive game at Hull City on April 26 and a final day home fixture against Stoke City.

Here a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – gives its verdict on how the final table will look.

We’d love to hear your views. Get in touch via our social media channels and have your say.

1. Burnley

2. Leeds United

3. Sheffield United

4. Sunderland

