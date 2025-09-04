Chesterfield return to Walsall this weekend for the first time since last season's play-off semi-final defeat.placeholder image
Chesterfield return to Walsall this weekend for the first time since last season's play-off semi-final defeat.

AI predicts the results for EVERY League Two game this weekend, including Walsall v Chesterfield, Newport County v Bristol Rovers and Barnet v Shrewsbury Town

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 4th Sep 2025, 07:00 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2025, 07:29 BST
There’s some interesting looking games this weekend around League Two.

Chesterfield will travel to Walsall looking for revenge after their painful play-off defeat at the Bescot Stadium last season.

It promises to be a tough test for Spireites with Walsall having started the season with four wins from their first six games.

Title favourites MK Dons are looking to put their first defeat of the season when they host a Grimsby Town side full of confidence following their win over Man United.

Notts County will be looking to get three points, and kick-start their season in the process, when Fleetwood Town visit Meadow Lane.

Oldham Athletic go in search of their first League Two win since returning the EFL when they travel to Cambridge United.

Four other clubs also enter the weekend with the same goal in mind, with Crawley Town, Accrington, Shrewsbury and Cheltenham still searching for a first win.

Elsewhere the league’s only two unbeaten sides – leaders Gillingham and Bromley – face each other in London.

Give us your predictions on our social media channels and have your say.

Get the latest Spireites news and views on our website each day.

Home: 28% Draw: 27% Away: 45%

1. Newport County 1 Bristol Rovers 2

Home: 28% Draw: 27% Away: 45% Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Home: 50% Draw: 28% Away: 22%

2. Barnet 2 Shrewsbury Town 1

Home: 50% Draw: 28% Away: 22% Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Home: 32% Draw: 29% Away: 39%

3. Barrow 0 Swindon Town 1

Home: 32% Draw: 29% Away: 39% Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Home: 48% Draw: 28% Away: 24%

4. Cambridge United 2 Oldham Athletic 1

Home: 48% Draw: 28% Away: 24% Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldWalsallMK DonsBristol RoversLeague TwoNotts County
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice