Chesterfied host struggling Accrington Stanley at the weekend.placeholder image
Chesterfied host struggling Accrington Stanley at the weekend.

AI predicts the results for EVERY League Two game this weekend, including Chesterfield v Accrington Stanley, Colchester United v Bromley and Crewe Alexandra v Shrewsbury Town

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 4th Nov 2025, 10:53 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2025, 10:57 GMT
Spireites go in search of a first win in three games when they host Accrington at the weekend.

Promotion-chasing Spireites will face a Stanley side fighting for their EFL lives this season.

Stanley have won just three of their 14 games this season with just one away win under their belt.

Around the league Bristol Rovers host Gillingham in a match featuring two sides with big expectations but a form guide which doesn’t match.

Gillingham are without a win in five while Rovers have lost four in a row.

Leaders Walsall, without a win in their last three, face a tough trip to rock-bottom Newport County.

MK Dons head to Barnet in an interesting looking clash, while Swindon could go top with a win at home to Tranmere Rovers.

Here we have asked AI how every game will go this weekend with it returning these predictions.

Give us your predictions on our social media channels and have your say.

Get the latest Spireites news and views on our website each day.

Home: 44% Draw: 29% Away: 27%

1. Colchester United 2 Bromley 1

Home: 44% Draw: 29% Away: 27% Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Home: 45% Draw: 28% Away: 27%

2. Crewe Alexandra 2 Shrewsbury Town 1

Home: 45% Draw: 28% Away: 27% Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Home: 24% Draw: 27% Away: 49%

3. Newport County 1 Walsall 2

Home: 24% Draw: 27% Away: 49% Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Home: 44% Draw: 28% Away: 28%

4. Barnet 2 MK Dons 1

Home: 44% Draw: 28% Away: 28% Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoChesterfieldBromleyBristol RoversWalsall
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice