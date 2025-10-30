Successive 1-0 wins against Norwich City and QPR has left Derby five points clear of the relegation zone.
The Rams head to Bramall Lane to face a struggling Blades side who have seen pre-season promotion ambitions turn into a fight against relegation zone.
Around the Championship unbeaten leaders Coventry City head to Wrexham as they look to put further space between themselves and third spot.
Second-placed Middlesborough travel to Watford while high-fliers Stoke City host Bristol City.
So how are the games going to go? I asked AI to give its verdict and here is what it had to say.
