Derby County head to Sheffield United at the weekend looking for a third win in a row.placeholder image
Derby County head to Sheffield United at the weekend looking for a third win in a row.

AI predicts the results for every Champioship game this weekend, including Sheffield United v Derby County, Wrexham v Coventry City and Leicester City v Blackburn Rovers

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 30th Oct 2025, 15:48 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2025, 15:54 GMT
Derby County head to Sheffield United in good form this weekend as they look to move further clear of the drop zone.

Successive 1-0 wins against Norwich City and QPR has left Derby five points clear of the relegation zone.

The Rams head to Bramall Lane to face a struggling Blades side who have seen pre-season promotion ambitions turn into a fight against relegation zone.

Around the Championship unbeaten leaders Coventry City head to Wrexham as they look to put further space between themselves and third spot.

Second-placed Middlesborough travel to Watford while high-fliers Stoke City host Bristol City.

So how are the games going to go? I asked AI to give its verdict and here is what it had to say.

Give us your predictions via our social media channels and join the debate.

Home: 27% Draw: 28% Away: 45%

1. Wrexham 1 Coventry City 2

Home: 27% Draw: 28% Away: 45% Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Home: 55% Draw: 25% Away: 20%

2. Leicester City 2 Blackburn Rovers 0

Home: 55% Draw: 25% Away: 20% Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Home: 42% Draw: 28% Away: 30%

3. Norwich City 2 Hull City 1

Home: 42% Draw: 28% Away: 30% Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Home: 60% Draw: 23% Away: 17%

4. West Brom 2 Sheffield Wednesday 0

Home: 60% Draw: 23% Away: 17% Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield UnitedCoventry CityDerby CountyWrexhamLeicester CityBlackburn RoversNorwich CityBristol CityStoke City
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice