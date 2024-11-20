They go into the game needing the points to stay in touch with the top seven after defeat to Harrogate in their last outing.
It promises to be another entertaining round of action across the league, with these results the predicted outcome according to the latest AI predictions.
Let us know your thoughts on the game
1. Cheltenham Town 2 Tranmere Rovers 1
Home: 38% Draw: 28% Away: 34% Photo: Getty Images
2. Grimsby Town 2 Colchester United 1
Home: 39% Draw: 28% Away: 33% Photo: Getty Images
3. Notts County 2 Newport County 0
Home: 59% Draw: 23% Away: 18% Photo: Getty Images
4. 2024 Getty Images : AFC Wimbledon 2 Walsall 1
MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 03: James Ball of AFC Wimbledon in action during the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between Milton Keynes Dons and AFC Wimbledon at Stadium mk on November 03, 2024 in Milton Keynes, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) : Home: 41% Draw: 29% Away: 30% Photo: Getty Images : v
