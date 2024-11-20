Chesterfield face Barrow at the weekend looking for a win to keep up the pace with the top seven.Chesterfield face Barrow at the weekend looking for a win to keep up the pace with the top seven.
AI predicts the outcome of EVERY League Two fixture this weekend, featuring Chesterfield, Bradford City, Port Vale, Walsall and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 20th Nov 2024, 10:15 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2024, 10:27 GMT
Spireites are looking to get back to winning ways this weekend when they host Barrow.

They go into the game needing the points to stay in touch with the top seven after defeat to Harrogate in their last outing.

It promises to be another entertaining round of action across the league, with these results the predicted outcome according to the latest AI predictions.

Let us know your thoughts on the game and get the latest Spireites news on our website.

Home: 38% Draw: 28% Away: 34%

1. Cheltenham Town 2 Tranmere Rovers 1

Home: 38% Draw: 28% Away: 34%

Home: 39% Draw: 28% Away: 33%

2. Grimsby Town 2 Colchester United 1

Home: 39% Draw: 28% Away: 33%

Home: 59% Draw: 23% Away: 18%

3. Notts County 2 Newport County 0

Home: 59% Draw: 23% Away: 18%

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 03: James Ball of AFC Wimbledon in action during the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between Milton Keynes Dons and AFC Wimbledon at Stadium mk on November 03, 2024 in Milton Keynes, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) : Home: 41% Draw: 29% Away: 30%

4. 2024 Getty Images : AFC Wimbledon 2 Walsall 1

Home: 41% Draw: 29% Away: 30%

