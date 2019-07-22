Agent reveals Chesterfield attacker isn't in John Sheridan's plans, with loan move imminent

A Chesterfield player's agent has revealed he's set for a loan move after being told he's not in manager John Sheridan's plans.

Lee Shaw's agent, former professional Gaz Seddon, hosts the I Had Trials Once podcast, on which Spireites goalkeeper Shwan Jalal was a guest.

The pair got talking about Chesterfield and Seddon explained that Shaw will have to go elsewhere for regular football.

"I know Lee Shaw, I'm actually just sorting out a loan move, he's been told he can leave, he's actually not in John Sheridan's plans," said Seddon.

The Derbyshire Times understands a National League North side has recently shown interest in taking the Town attacker on loan.

Ex Fleetwood and Salford striker Seddon said Shaw's story highlights how 'cut-throat' the game can be.

"He's waited all his life to go full-time, signed for Chesterfield and he ended up playing winger all season, even played right wing-back," he said.

"He can run all day, he's so hungry.

"It's so cut-throat. There's so many people out there who want to do it.

"Sometimes if you don't take your chance when you've got it, that's it you're forgotten about.

"Twelve months ago he was the hottest property, banging in goals and Lincoln wanted to sign him, everyone wanted him.

"Twelve months later he hasn't done the business, whether it's opportunity or circumstances, and you're forgotten about."

Jalal's appearance on the podcast saw him discussing his early life in Baghdad, before his family fled to the UK.

The 35-year-old told stories about his time at Spurs, including a Christmas do in Dublin with U2 singer Bono, Bournemouth under Eddie Howe and Bury, where he fell out of favour and was 'banished to the youth team' by boss David Flitcroft.