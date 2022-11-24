AFC Wimbledon v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news, predicted line-up, who the referee is, odds and build-up to FA Cup clash
The Spireites travel to AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup today (3pm KO).
This is Chesterfield’s first ever visit to Plough Lane, which opened two years ago.
A place in the third round and a possible tie against a Premier League giant awaits the winners.
Two unbeaten runs are on the line, with Town unbeaten in eight, while the Dons have not lost in 10.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
AFC Wimbledon v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Key Events
- Latest score: AFC Wimbledon 0 v 0 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- FA Cup second round tie
- Dons 13th in League Two; Spireites 3rd in National League
Dons boss Johnnie Jackson on facing Chesterfield:
“We understand that it’s a tough game. Chesterfield are a good side, and they’re going well in the league.
“They have got good players all over the pitch and a really good manager too. It’s not an easy game.”
The Spireites have added experienced central defender Ash Palmer to their ranks.
Match officials
Referee: David Rock (Football League referee, mainly League Two and League One)
Assistant referee: James Vallance
Assistant referee: Daniel Bonneywell
Fourth official: Lewis Sandoe
If Chesterfield get through...
They will be ball number 61 in the third round draw, which takes places on Monday from 7pm on BBC2, live from Anfield.
Prize money
Today’s winners will receive £67,000 in prize money.
AFC Wimbledon: 7/5
Draw: 9/4
Chesterfield: 17/10
(Sky Bet)
One to watch
For the Dons is lively forward player Ayoub Assal, 20, who has seven goals this season.
Form guide
Chesterfield are unbeaten in eight all comps.
Wimbledon have not lost any of their last 10.
It should be a cracker.
Predicted line-up
Chesterfield will be hoping to secure their place in the FA Cup third round for a second successive season this weekend.