AFC Wimbledon v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from FA Cup second round clash
The Spireites travel to AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup today (3pm KO).
This is Chesterfield’s first ever visit to Plough Lane, which opened two years ago.
A place in the third round and a possible tie against a Premier League giant awaits the winners.
Two unbeaten runs are on the line, with Town unbeaten in eight, while the Dons have not lost in 10.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
AFC Wimbledon v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
- Latest score: AFC Wimbledon 0 v 0 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- FA Cup second round tie
- Dons 13th in League Two; Spireites 3rd in National League
- Spireites XI (4-1-4-1) Fitzsimons; King, Williams, Grimes, Clements; Jones; Mandeville, Oldaker, Whelan, Dobra; Quigley. Subs: Chadwick, Palmer, Maguire, Horton, Sheckleford, Akinola, Uchegbulam, Asante, Tshimanga.
- Chesterfield unchanged for fifth game in a row
- New signing Ash Palmer named among subss; Michael Gyasi loaned out
Palmer on for his debut
Palmer is on for his debut as Williams goes off. He appeared to suffer a facial injury/possible concussion in that earlier challenge.
Off the line!
Mandeville clears off the line with Chesterfield down to 10-men here as Williams can’t continue after that earlier challenge.
Strong challenge
By Williams on Assal in the far corner, and he wins a goal-kick as well after it initially looked like being a corner to the hosts. Williams looks to have hurt himself and Palmer is sent out to warm-up.
Chesterfield have not been under any kind of pressure at all so far.
0-0 after 31 minutes.
Whelan sets King free down the right
But he cuts inside and scuffs a cross with his left foot out for a goal-kick.
Great ball by Whelan, though.
Dangerous position for a King free-kick
But it hits the Dons wall and a home player goes down after taking the ball in the face/head.
What a tackle by Mike Jones
A brilliant sliding tackle from the midfielder to stop a dangerous Dons counter.
20 gone, 0-0.
Quigley goes close!
Chesterfield go very close to taking the lead as Quigley meets a Grimes cross with his head but it is brilliantly fingertipped wide for a corner by home keeper Tzanev.
Grimes then heads over the resulting corner and that was not far away either.
Chesterfield possession
The visitors are having lots of the ball but they are yet to create a clear-cut chance.
15 gone, 0-0.
Bit of needle
Lots of little battles going on all over the pitch with both sides pushing and shoving each other as they try to find an edge.
Mandeville’s shot blocked
Good play by Town as Oldaker switches play to Clements on the left. His deep cross reaches King at the far post, he sets it for Mandeville who swings a leg at it but it is blocked and goes out for a throw.
0-0 after eight minutes.