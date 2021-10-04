AFC Newbold continue to set the pace in Chesterfield Sunday League

Hepthorne Lane keeper Matt Bradwell looks down on the sloping pitch.

Promoted last season they have made a great start with Dan Keenan scoring twice, Liam Hendley and Ollie Shelton in their latest victory.

A six goal thriller between New Whitt Social and Bolsover Town ended in a 3-3 draw with Brad Jones, Elliott Nunn, and Lewis Siddall on target for New Whitt, Josh Nicholls twice and Alex Sanderson once for Town.

Britannia travelled to take on winless Doe Lea and they are still in search of a first point as goals from Nico De Girolamo, Adam Kimberley and substitutes Billy Page and Ben Townsend earned Britannia a 4-0 win.

Newton George and Dragon were the divisions biggest winners, thrashing Brampton Gas Bar and Bites 7-0. Lewis Macaskill scored a hat trick in the win, Tyrone Macaskill two, Adam Puttock and Danny Rickwood one.

Clowne Wanderers Reserves top HKL TWO following a narrow 4-3 win over Pilsley Community. Ant Rowley scored twice for Wanderers, Josh Clayton and Josh Madin once.

Crown Killamarsh and Britannia Tupton’s game was an entertaining affair that ended with both sides sharing the spoils in a 3-3 draw.

David Sills scored twice for Crown, Billy Dolman once whilst Josh Burrows was on target for Tupton along with Alex Sturman and Chris Hooper.

Hollingwood Athletic’s game with Hasland Club ended in a 2-2 stalemate, Matt Bower and Josh Finlaw on target for Hasland.

Likewise Hepthorne Lane and Brampton Moor Rovers drew, the game ending at 1-1.

Mutton’s perfect start in HKL THREE continued with a fifth victory from five starts as they beat Spotted Frog 2-0 to top the table. Goals from Aiden Ordidge and Man of the match Dan Harper securing the three points.

Rangers were also victorious as goals from Luke Jackson and Tristan Brown earned them a second win of the season, Grassmoor Sports being beaten.

Dronfield Town’s clash with Glapwell Gladiators turned into a goal fest with nine goals being scored between the two sides, Gladiators scoring five to record a narrow win.

For Gladiators Toby Birch and Adam Plant both scored twice, Jordan Jones once, whilst for Town Aaron Carrington, Matt Crowe, Kane Snell and Josh Devereux netted.

Another close game was the one between Boot and Shoe and Newbold Community Football Training which the former just shaded with an odd goal in three victory, Joe Oakley and James Pendleton with the winning goals.

Green Utd picked up just one point in fourteen starts last season scoring a miserly thirteen goals and this time around in HKL FOUR prior to Sunday’s game with John Pye FC they were pointless however in a tremendous performance against Pye they hammered nine goals and kept a clean sheet in the process.

In stark contrast the game between Contact Club and Espial was an extremely close fought affair which could have gone either way.

Ultimately neither side held the upper hand as a goal from Contact’s Joe Oxley was equalled by Espial’s Jordan Timmons as the game was drawn.

Apollo had a hero in their 4-2 win at Tibshelf Community in the form of Elliott Daffin who scored a hat trick in, Aaron Beach adding goal number four.

Following a torrid season in FOUR last time around in which they only picked up one point from fourteen games and the inevitable relegation which followed the turnaround in Barlow Kingston Rovers fortunes has been remarkable.

So much so that Sunday’s win at Dronfield Wanderers was their fifth from as many starts and sees them sit at the top of HKL FIVE in early October.

They had to dig deep as Wanderers’ scored three times however Rovers hit four goals to take the spoils.

Brimington’s Conner Yates was the only goal scorer in their closely contested game with Hasland Community, earning his side their first victory of the season.

Carr Vale Utd’s game with Spartans was even closer and despite scoring three goals apiece both teams had to settle for a point.

Harry Kay, Josh Walker and Liam Pinder were United’s scorers.

In HKL SIX newbies Grassmoor Sports Reserves are the early season leaders following a fourth straight win, a 6-0 victory over Brampton Rovers in which Leo Capuano and Sam Floyd both scored twice, Finn Oakley and Craig Young once.

Two goals from Joseph Walker and Josh Watts set up a 5-2 win over Spartans Reserves for Walkers Wanderers as Cavan Gould scored goal number five.

Palterton Sporting have made their best start for several seasons, winning their opening three games, the third a 6-2 victory at Bolsover Town Reserves.

A tight game between AFC Creswell and Royal Oak Whitwell finished undecided as both teams scored twice, Dan Childs and Richard Ancliff for the former.