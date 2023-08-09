AFC Fylde v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at Mill Farm and will bring you all the build-up, team news and match updates so stay tuned.
AFC Fylde 0 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
So close!
Dobra pokes wide from inside the area after Colclough broke into the box down the right.
Again, Dobra may feel he should have at least hit the target.
Off the bar!
Haughton hits the bar from distance with a curling, powerful free-kick from distance.
And you know what, I think Tyrer may have got fingertips on it as well. If he did, that’s a worldie of a save.
30 gone
Chesterfield still lead 1-0.
Good defending from Williams
To cut out a low cross from the left from Conlan. Corner to the hosts.
Chance for Dobra
Sheckleford delivers a brilliant cross from the right, but Dobra heads over when well-positioned, He might feel he should have done better. The cross from Shecks was a peach.
Good save from Tyrer
He parries smartly from Whitehead from the edge of the box after the hosts kept alive a corner. It came through a crowd of bodies so he did well to keep his eye on it.
Mandeville free-kick
But, unlike last week, he curls this one high over the bar.
Big chance for Grigg
I think the striker thought he was offside as the ball was played through to him because he was a bit hesitant but he got a shot off but keeper Richardson saved with his legs.
Still 0-1.
10 gone
Jamie Grimes has just made a superb defensive header at the back post.
The Spireites appreciated that, and they sing his name in response.
GOOALLLL!!! 0-1
WILLIAMS!!!
Chesterfield lead 1-0 after six minutes. A corner is only partially cleared, Banks delivers a cross to the far post, Grimes heads it back across goal and Williams turns it in from close-range.