AFC Fylde v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash

Chesterfield travel to AFC Fylde today (3pm) for the second game of the new National League season.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 12th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 13:43 BST
AFC Fylde v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)AFC Fylde v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
AFC Fylde v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at Mill Farm and will bring you all the build-up, team news and match updates so stay tuned.

AFC Fylde 0 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

Show new updates
15:36 BST

So close!

Dobra pokes wide from inside the area after Colclough broke into the box down the right.

Again, Dobra may feel he should have at least hit the target.

15:33 BST

Off the bar!

Haughton hits the bar from distance with a curling, powerful free-kick from distance.

And you know what, I think Tyrer may have got fingertips on it as well. If he did, that’s a worldie of a save.

15:31 BST

30 gone

Chesterfield still lead 1-0.

15:28 BST

Good defending from Williams

To cut out a low cross from the left from Conlan. Corner to the hosts.

15:25 BST

Chance for Dobra

Sheckleford delivers a brilliant cross from the right, but Dobra heads over when well-positioned, He might feel he should have done better. The cross from Shecks was a peach.

15:20 BSTUpdated 15:20 BST

Good save from Tyrer

He parries smartly from Whitehead from the edge of the box after the hosts kept alive a corner. It came through a crowd of bodies so he did well to keep his eye on it.

15:16 BST

Mandeville free-kick

But, unlike last week, he curls this one high over the bar.

15:14 BST

Big chance for Grigg

I think the striker thought he was offside as the ball was played through to him because he was a bit hesitant but he got a shot off but keeper Richardson saved with his legs.

Still 0-1.

15:11 BST

10 gone

Jamie Grimes has just made a superb defensive header at the back post.

The Spireites appreciated that, and they sing his name in response.

15:08 BST

GOOALLLL!!! 0-1

WILLIAMS!!!

Chesterfield lead 1-0 after six minutes. A corner is only partially cleared, Banks delivers a cross to the far post, Grimes heads it back across goal and Williams turns it in from close-range.

Related topics:Team newsAFC FyldeNational LeagueChesterfield